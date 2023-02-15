Winter Blast prep

Western Pyrotechnic Association officials on Wednesday begin preparations for this week’s Winter Blast fireworks displays at Havasu 95 Speedway. The popular event is scheduled to begin Thursday evening, and will continue through Sunday.

 Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald

Preparations are underway this week at Havasu 95 Speedway, where representatives from the Western Pyrotechnic Association are getting ready for their 34th Annual Winter Blast fireworks event.

White tents were erected at the facility on Wednesday to accommodate more than 650 Association members who are expected to participate this year. With literal truckloads of explosives and launch tubes to prepare, fireworks to test and members still arriving this week, the organization will have a lot to do before the first fireworks displays begin Thursday evening.

