Preparations are underway this week at Havasu 95 Speedway, where representatives from the Western Pyrotechnic Association are getting ready for their 34th Annual Winter Blast fireworks event.
White tents were erected at the facility on Wednesday to accommodate more than 650 Association members who are expected to participate this year. With literal truckloads of explosives and launch tubes to prepare, fireworks to test and members still arriving this week, the organization will have a lot to do before the first fireworks displays begin Thursday evening.
And according to Winter Blast Vice President Lonny Ross, some of the more elaborate displays to be seen this week will require painstaking time and effort to arrange.
“Some of these shows are so elaborate that it takes three days and a large crew of 30 people to set them up,” Ross said. “There are a lot of people involved with getting everything set up and ready.”
Ross says the event will feature more than just the dazzling displays over the desert surrounding Lake Havasu City. The event will also feature a trade show, allowing WPA members to purchase fireworks to be used at the event, as well as opportunities for members to meet fellow pyrotechnics enthusiasts from areas throughout the Southwest.
And according to Ross, organizing the event is no small feat.
“We plan this out for months in advance,” Ross said. “It’s not something we can just show up and do.”
But more than the spectacle or the opportunity to engage with other members of the pyrotechnics community, Ross says the event offers valuable education to WPA members in fireworks handling and safety.
“There’s a couple of classes you have to attend,” Ross said. “We have safety meetings where we go over everything here, how to be safe with it, and see what else there is that people need to know. If someone is new to fireworks (the organization) will take them out and somebody from the safety committee will show them the ropes, and how you’re supposed to do it.”
Under Arizona statute, as well as Lake Havasu City ordinance, the use of fireworks that fly into the air or explode are still illegal. But as a professionally-trained pyrotechnics organization, the WPA remains one of the few exceptions to that rule each year. Ross appreciated that privilege, as well as the enthusiasm of supporters in Havasu.
“It’s great that the Havasu community has been really good to us,” Ross said. “I can’t say enough about the people of this area, and the fans that come out. Part of doing fireworks is to put smiles on people’s faces. It’s not a money thing. We do it for the people.”
Winter Blast is expected to begin with free admission for its first showing Thursday, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The event is scheduled to continue Friday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m., with $10 parking and $10 per-person admission at the Havasu 95 Speedway grandstands. Payments may be made only in cash, and there will be no ATM at the location this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.