Although the road to Havasu Riviera will remain closed for the time being, boaters should see buildings start to pop up along the river on the south side of town soon – in both the state park and the residential development.
Work crews have been blanketing the hillsides of the Riviera for months and have completed, or are close to completing the infrastructure in a couple areas of the public-private partnership between Lake Havasu City, Arizona State Parks and Komick Enterprises which owns the residential development. Desert Land Group CEO Mychal Gorden said the first buildings at the state park are expected to break ground before the end of the year and the first homes of the residential development are hoping to get their building permits as early as this week.
Ken and Jim Komick, co-owners of Komick Enterprises, have been working on the concept for the Riviera since the turn of the century and are excited to see their vision finally starting to take shape.
“Well, 20 years ago we were hoping we would be building a lot sooner than now,” Ken Komick said with a laugh.
“There have been a few delays along the way and there was a great big recession that hit back in 2008 when we probably thought we were going to be kicking this thing off,” Jim Komick said. “So there is a decade plus in there that we had to play with, but we are more than excited now with all the progress. We really think it is the right time now, because it seems like people really want this type of product here. They want to be close to the water, they want to be close to the marina, and there are hiking trails all over the place.”
Plans for Havasu Riviera were put on hold for several years, but were reaffirmed in 2019 and crews have been busy preparing the area for construction ever since.
“I think everybody is anxious to actually see something come up out of the ground,” Gorden said. “That’s the hard part with both the subdivision development and the state park project – the amount of time, effort, energy and money that goes into the ground is tremendous.”
The residential development has gotten off to a fast start with more than 130 lots sold since hitting the market this spring. Jim Komick said those sales have helped them pay back Lake Havasu City for the developer’s share of the cost to construct the main road heading into the Riviera well ahead of schedule. Komick said the contract allowed payments over 20 years, but they plan to have it paid off in the next couple weeks.
Now that water, utilities, streets and other infrastructure have been completed in the first residential neighborhood, Marina View, and groundwork is nearly completion in the state park, Gorden said buildings will start going vertical in both areas soon.
“It is just a process,” Gorden said. “We are excited that we have a clear path forward.”
State Park
Currently, work crews are finishing up bringing utilities to the area like water, sewer, and electricity.
Gorden said infrastructure at the state park is a couple weeks away from completion and, when finished, it will allow the first phase of buildings needed for the parks planned opening next summer to start going up.
“Our big push here is to get this open for next summer,” Gorden said. “That is going to allow us to get the ramp open, the first phase of docks open, the marina store, the bathrooms, and so that way the public can come down to launch boats and use the facility to access the lake.”
Gorden said the current target for the state park to open is either during Desert Storm, or Memorial Day weekend. He said phase two of construction at the state park, including the restaurant and bar, will likely be underway when the park opens next summer but probably won’t finish until the following year.
According to past reporting by Today’s News-Herald, development of the state park started with a groundbreaking back in 2016, the boat ramp was installed in 2017, and the main road to the Riviera was finished in 2019. But the park was delayed when former State Parks Director Sue Black was fired by Gov. Doug Ducey back in 2018, amid controversy over Native American artifacts and archaeological sites. The project was further delayed by missing financial records.
The park finally got back on track in 2019 when an updates agreement for the development was signed by the city, the developer, and Arizona State Parks.
Marina View
The first neighborhood in the residential development is also moving quickly towards construction.
Gorden said all of the single family lots in the first neighborhood in the development to hit the market area connected to utilities and ready for development. All 74 lots have also already been sold. So the next step is for the new owners to start building on their lots. Gorden said there are several properties hoping to receive the necessary building permits from the city as early as this week.
“They aren’t just buying a lot and sitting on it,” Jim Komick said. “They all want to get building and they want to have a house out here.”
Marina View hit the market at an unusual time this March, just as the coronavirus pandemic started to kick up and Gov. Doug Ducey’s initial stay home order was going into effect.
Despite the uncertainty this spring, Gorden said Marina View was only on the market for about three months before it sold out.
Like many other developers throughout town, the Riviera discovered that Havasu was still a hot real estate market – even during a pandemic.
“We thought it would sell out quick, but then covid hit and we had no idea what was going to happen. I think if anything it accelerated the momentum,” Jim Komick said. “Everybody had the time to get out here. We couldn’t have our big party and get everybody out here for one big weekend, but we were able to spend the time and social distance and everything… It gave our sales staff and the team here time to really work with the people, instead of having 100 or 200 people out en mass on one weekend.”
Marina View will also eventually include 17 townhomes. Gorden said the townhomes are currently being designed. Eventually they will build a model on the property, and start building and selling units as needed. He said he expects the townhomes to hit the market sometime next year.
The townhomes replaced the original plan for a resort in Marina View. Gorden said they explored possibilities for a resort, or a scaled down hotel, but struggled to find enough interest. He said most hotel operators either wanted to be right on the highway for improved visibility, or to be right on the lake.
Wren Cove
The second neighborhood in the Riviera just hit the market a couple weeks ago but it doesn’t appear they will be available for long. Gorden said 60 of Wren Cove’s 73 single family lots sold within the first week and as of Monday morning only 11 lots were still available.
“The minute it was available for sale we sent some emails and started calling our list of people and overnight they just started selling,” Gorden said. “People wanted it, they were ready, and they were excited.”
Gorden noted that each neighborhood in Havasu Riviera will be unique. Unlike the split-level lots in Marina View that allow for a garage underneath, Gorden said lots in Wren Cove are big flat pads similar to lots of other developments in town.
“The pads are set up for a good-size home and a good-size garage all on one level,” Gorden said. “So the lots are going to feel more like the Havasu Foothills or The Refuge or some of the other subdivisions we have around here.”
Currently work crews are finishing putting water and sewer lines in the ground while the lots finish selling. Once utilities are finished the roads will be paved and finished.
The Ridges
Crews are currently grading the third neighborhood in the Riviera – The Ridges.
The neighborhood will include 67 single family lots, including a mix of large flat lots and split-level lots.
Situated a little higher in the hills of the Riviera than either of the first two neighborhoods, Ken Komick pointed out The Ridges will provide another unique vantage point for its residents.
“When you get up there the views are incredibly grand. It just keeps going,” Komick said. “So you might be further from the water, but you see more of the lake.”
Jim Komick said The Ridge may hit the market as soon as the next couple months depending on how the grading goes, and how quickly the contractor can start getting utilities in.
“We are pushing hard to get that done,” Gorden said. “The momentum from Marina View spilled over into Wren Cove, now with the sales and momentum here people are already asking what is coming next.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.