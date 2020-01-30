The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services will be setting fires at two local wildlife refuges next week, in an effort to remove potential fuel that could prove a hazard during this year’s fire season.
According to the agency, 300 acres of marsh vegetation south of Topock Gorge will be burned, as well as 20 acres of cattail marsh on the Bill Williams River delta. The operations will be conducted to improve marsh habitat for the area’s Yuma Ridgeway’s rails.
Smoke from the fires is expected to impact traffic on State Route 95, south of Lake Havasu City, and temporary closures of the SR 95 bridge over the Bill Williams River could be possible due to expected heavy smoke.
The burning operations are scheduled to take place Monday through Friday.
