Prescribed fire operations are planned at the Havasu and Bill Williams wildlife refuge the last week of January. The 400-acre Havasu National Wildlife Center burn will be adjacent to Topock Marsh, in cattail marshes between Sacramento Wash and the Colorado River Levee Road. The Bill Williams River Wildlife Refuge burn will be contained to five acres, intended to remove debris piles off of the east end of Planet Ranch Road, three miles from State Route 95 in Parker. Burning operations will start on or after Monday, Jan. 25, and continue to Friday, Jan. 29.
