The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is planning to eliminate possible fuel for summer forest fires next week, with controlled burns in store for Havasu National Wildlife Refuge. But foliage isn’t the only thing federal officials are planning to eliminate throughout February.
The agency announced this week that burns will take place throughout the first two weeks of February. According to the Fish and Wildlife Service, about 560 acres of vegetation will be burned along the edge of Topock Marsh, northwest of Golden Shores. The burns are expected to reduce wildfire fuels and revitalize cattail marsh habitats for the benefit of waterfowl, native marsh birds and refuge wildlife.
But not all refuge wildlife will benefit, as federal officials once more take aim at the region’s population of invasive feral pigs. Access to burn areas, adjacent roadways and boat launch ramps will be closed to visitors as fire operations take place.
Aerial snipers are expected to return to Havasu National Wildlife Refuge for feral swine eradication efforts, starting Feb. 7, in the area of Topock Marsh. The Topock Marsh area will be closed to visitors throughout the operation. The area of Mesquite Bay, in Lake Havasu City, may be closed intermittently while operations are underway.
For more information about planned burns on the refuge, or aerial feral swine eradication efforts, visit fws.gov/refuge/Havasu.
