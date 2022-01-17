The agenda is light tonight for the Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing Board which is meeting at 6 p.m. in the District Board room.
The LHUSD school board will receive a presentation on the gifted scope and sequence program for the Lake Havasu district. LHUSD has 169 gifted students enrolled in grades from four through to 12.
This meeting is open to the public.
— Today’s News Herald
