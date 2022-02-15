KINGMAN – Mohave County Republicans gathered for the 75th annual Lincoln Day Dinner to hear speeches from Hillsdale College Graduate Dean and Professor Ronald J. Pestritto, U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (R-Prescott), and a variety of candidates and elected officials.
The Saturday event at Beale Celebrations at 201 N. 4th St. was “Freedom” themed and echoed messages of the 2022 “Red Wave” to turn the state fully Republican and preserve freedom-based party standards, specifically in education. The message of Janis Joplin’s “Me and Bobby McGee” lyric “Freedom’s just another word for nothin’ left to lose” was also sung.
U.S. Senate candidate Jim Lamon and gubernatorial candidate Matt Salmon also spoke of their visions for Arizona. State Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City) and Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) also attended the dinner. Wayne Eder, American Civil War living historian, also gave a speech from the point of view of a Union soldier.
The dinner, silent and live auction, and speaker lineup brought messages of what 2022 could bring for Arizona Republicans at a local and federal level. Pestritto claimed that Republicans are in trouble and that only the people can save the party. The professor said that President Abraham Lincoln’s principles are relevant to follow during this time.
“And make no mistake about it, there has never, in the long history of this country, there’s never been a time like we have seen in the last few years,” Pestritto said.
Pestritto claimed that the country has been too casual about accepting basic freedoms being stripped away. He cited vaccine and mask mandates, and early pandemic lockdowns as examples of “stripping freedoms.” Pestritto described the state of the country in a dark tone that could only be fixed by individuals like rural Arizonans.
“If you don’t think our government is under assault, consider what we’ve seen,” Pestritto said.
Lamon spoke about evaporating the Department of Education or “Department of Indoctrination” as he called it. The businessman-turned-candidate also brought Scottsdale mom, Amanda Wray, whom Lamon called a “warrior” against the Scottsdale Unified School Board.
Wray said she can’t think of anything more important than protecting children from the current education they are receiving. Wray did not go into specifics, but claimed that children are being taught to hate one another and to choose a different gender in their classrooms. She said she has faced harassment from speaking out against schools.
Salmon, who is running for governor, said not to put faith in politicians to save the country. The former congressman spoke of a “wake up call” to freedom.
“Freedom is not free, it’s something you have to fight for, it’s something you have to constantly sacrifice and sometimes you have to shed your own blood,” Salmon said.
Salmon said that the states created the federal government, not the other way around and that the Founding Fathers left the power to the people. He also called on attendees to take a “blood oath” to protect freedom in America.
“How about we make a blood oath tonight, not on our watch,” Salmon said.
At the federal level, Gosar said that a “red wave” is coming, but it’s too soon to determine how strong it will be. Gosar, who was censured in 2021, attributed redistricting to not knowing the impact the party will have in 2022 and 2024.
“The red wave is coming, but how much we don’t know,” Gosar said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.