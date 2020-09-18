Amid local conversations about the concern of anti-racism curriculum being used in schools, President Donald Trump announced plans to promote pro-American curriculum in U.S. classrooms.
At the Lake Havasu Unified School District board meeting on Tuesday, board member Nichole Cohen brought a discussion of anti-racism curriculum, including Black Lives Matter and The “1619 Project,” to the table, recommending that such materials and topics should be banned from Havasu schools to avoid teaching children an inaccurate version of American history.
The “1619 Project” is an initiative from The New York Times Magazine that launched in August 2019 — the 400th anniversary of the beginning of American slavery, according to the publication. The stated goal of the project is to “reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of our national narrative.”
During his address at the National Archives museum to celebrate the 233rd anniversary of the signing of the Constitution, Trump noted his own similar concerns.
“The left has warped, distorted and defiled the American story with deceptions, falsehoods and lies,” he said. “There is no better example than The New York Times’ totally discredited ‘1619 Project’. This project rewrites American history to teach our children that we were founded on the principal of oppression, not freedom. Nothing could be further from the truth.”
Trump announced that the National Endowment for the Humanities awarded a grant “to support the development of a pro-American curriculum that celebrates the truth about our nation’s great history.”
Additionally, he said he’ll be signing an executive order soon to establish a national commission to promote “patriotic education,” called the 1776 Commission. Its goal will be to “encourage our educators to teach our children about the miracle of American history and make plans to honor the 250th anniversary of our founding,” Trump explained.
“I think President Trump truly understands what is at risk, and I applaud his unapologetic patriotism,” Cohen said in an email Thursday.
