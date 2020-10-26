President Donald Trump is dropping by Bullhead City on Wednesday to pay a visit to Mohave County residents, a voting crowd that historically backs Republicans by a wide margin. Some believe his visit will only solidify the county’s role as a red anchor that stops the state from swinging blue, but others think it could be a sign that Trump is getting worried about his chances.
With only one week left until Election Day, only the votes will tell.
Trump’s campaign stop will be held at noon on Wednesday at the Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport, located at 2550 Laughlin View Drive. Attendance will be first-come-first-serve, and doors will open at 9 a.m.
The goal of the event, of course, is to vote the president in for another four years, Sam Scarmardo, chairman of the Mohave County Republican Party, said.
“Mohave County’s going to vote 80% for him anyways,” he said. “We’re going to win, [Sen. Martha] McSally’s going to win… I feel very confident in this election, now that people are coming to their senses.”
Mohave County has been red for decades, and it’s been no different in recent years. Looking back at the 2016 presidential election, 71.8% of Mohave County voters — a total of 81,114 voters, to be exact — voted for Trump. Only 21% of Mohave County voters cast their ballots for Hillary Clinton (D), according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s data.
Mohave County’s 2016 Trump voters accounted for 4.6% of the state’s total Trump votes. Overall, Arizona’s 2016 voters supported Trump with 47% of cast ballots.
Scarmardo said Mohave County’s Republican voter force “offsets the communists down in Maricopa County” — but Jim Heath, former Mohave County Republican Party chairman and longtime broadcast journalist with lengthy experience covering presidential races, isn’t convinced.
“The 14 smaller counties in Arizona don’t stack up vote-wise with Maricopa County,” Heath said. “If there are enough GOP-leaning seniors in the Phoenix area who believe Trump has mishandled the pandemic and vote for Biden, Mohave County won’t have enough votes to offset it.”
Heath also believes the Mohave County campaign stop one week prior to Nov. 3 is a sign of desperation.
“Trump is running behind nationally, and he’s forced to campaign in states like Arizona which he won easily in 2016,” he said. “Campaigning in very pro-Trump Mohave County, while Joe Biden is spending the final days of the campaign in traditionally Republican states like Georgia and Texas, indicate that Trump’s path to reelection is now very narrow and he’s desperate for every vote.”
(1) comment
Anyone who thinks Bullhead City would be an important campaign stop you know they are desperate beyond belief.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.