Primary election set for Tuesday: Polls for Tuesday’s primary election will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.
The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office has a website at My.Arizona.Vote that allows voters to find the proper polling location online. Individuals can also check the status of their ballot-by-mail or early ballot, as well as the status of a provisional ballot. County elections officials say the online method is recommended because the phones in both the elections office and voter registration office will be busy assisting the poll workers at the various sites throughout Mohave County.
