The 2022 Primary Election ballot is officially starting to fill up this week as those seeking elected office are now able to submit the paperwork needed to solidify their candidacy.
Locally, candidates for State Representative (which is now Legislative District 30), U.S. Representative (now Congressional District 9), and Lake Havasu City Council have started securing their place on the ballot. The Primary Election will be held on Aug. 2, while the General Election is scheduled for Nov. 8.
Prospective candidates have until April 4 to turn in the necessary paperwork to be placed on the ballot.
State legislators
Mohave County will have at least one new representative next year as current Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) has reached her term limit in the house – but there will be a total of two seats up for grabs in 2022. A pair of candidates have already filed their paperwork with the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.
Incumbent Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) submitted his paperwork with a total of 1,573 signatures on Sunday, according to the Secretary of State’s website. Former Lake Havasu City Councilmember Donna McCoy, running as a Republican, will also officially be on the primary election ballot after filing her nomination papers on Saturday with a total of 1,431 signatures.
Incumbent Sen. Sonny Borrelli will also be back on the ballot in 2022 after filing his nomination papers with the secretary of state on Wednesday with a total of 1,211 signatures.
City Council
The race for three open seats on the City Council has its first official candidate as David Diaz, who sits on Havasu’s Planning and Zoning Commission, filed the paperwork necessary to be placed on the ballot with the City Clerk’s Office on Tuesday. Diaz’s petition included a total of 1,107 signatures.
A total of nine Havasu residents, including Diaz, have expressed interest in running for the council this year. The 2022 election will also include a race for the Mayor’s office, but none of the three people who expressed interest in running have returned their paperwork to the City Clerk as of the end of the day on Wednesday.
U.S. Representative
Incumbent Congressman Paul Gosar will officially be on the ballot in the new Congressional District 9, which includes all of Mohave County. The six-term Republican Congressman decided to stick with Western Arizona after his current district was split up during the redistricting process. Gosar’s nomination papers included 3,641 signatures, according to the secretary of state’s website.
Local voters will also select a U.S. Senator during the 2022 elections, but no prospective candidates for the office had filed their paperwork with the state, as of Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.