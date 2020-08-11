The 2020 Primary Election is all but over in Mohave County, with only provisional and mail-in ballots pending. County election officials plan to canvass the results this week, and according to them, it’s been a smooth season.
“We’re working on all of the tabulation right now,” said Deputy Mohave County Election Director Steve Harris. “We still need to get the provisional ballots from the Voter Registration Department, but it went very well. It was smooth. Everything fell into place, and everything happened the way it was supposed to.”
Election officials reported a voter turnout of about 36.7% last week, with more than 30,000 Mohave County residents participating.
“Our poll workers did an outstanding job, and things went well in the office” Harris said. “We are all a team.”
The apparent winners of the race for three seats on the Lake Havasu City Council are Nancy Campbell, David Lane and Cameron Moses. Campbell led the race with 8,395 votes, while Cameron Moses trailed with 6,397 votes. Incumbent city council member David Lane received 6,091 votes. Incumbent city council member Gordon Groat will not return to the council after receiving 4,626.
The pending retirement of District 1 Mohave County Supervisor Gary Watson ushered four hopeful successors to his seat on the county’s governing board. Apparently victorious, Kingman resident Travis Lingenfelter will assume Watson’s position in January, after obtaining an overwhelming majority of 1,677 votes. His closes competitor for the position was Becky Foster, who garnered 1,168 votes.
District 4 Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop appeared to defeat Republican rival Bill Andrews in last week’s election with 57% of the vote. She is expected to face Democratic challenger Jack Ehrhardt in November’s general election.
Mohave County Supervisors Ron Gould, Hildy Angius and Buster Johnson each ran unopposed; as did Division 5 Superior Court Judge Rick Williams.
Doug Schuster will return for a second term as Mohave County Sheriff, after defeating challenger Mike Gannuscio with almost 80% of the vote.
District 5 legislators Regina Cobb and Leo Biasiucci will also return to their posts in the Arizona Legislature after running unopposed, as will District 5 State Senator Sonny Borrelli.
In the U.S. Congress, Paul Gosar defeated challenger Anne M. Ward in a close race. Gosar received 59% of the vote last week – with 20,467 votes against 14,003 votes for Ward. Gosar is now expected to face Democratic candidate Delina Disanto at November’s general election.
Disanto won her primary election against Democratic challenger Stuart Starky after gaining 6,499 votes. Starky received only 2,656.
In Mohave County, voters preferred U.S. Senator Martha McSally to Republican challenger Daniel McCarthy, with McSally receiving 79% of the vote. McSally will seek to retain her seat in the U.S. Senate in November as she faces Democratic candidate Mark Kelly.
Under Arizona statute, primary election candidates have until 15 days after the election to remove their campaign signs from public spaces. Candidates who progressed to the general election will have until Nov. 18 to remove their campaign signs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.