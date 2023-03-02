Mohave County is continuing to address a longstanding issue in the Horizon Six Improvement District this year, as preparations begin for the replacement of the district’s 40-year-old water system. There’s just one problem: The county might have to damage a driveway or two to do it.
But that might not be an issue next week, with a utility easement offered by one district resident. That easement would allow contractors to relocate a waterline in the 4000 block of Lakeview Road. Without that easement, contractors would have to remove and replace a concrete driveway in their continuing efforts to repair and replace the district’s water system.
And obtaining that easement will only cost the county $10. A copy of the agreement was available Thursday through the Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ March 6 meeting agenda. When the template for that agreement was first drafted, $10 had considerably more value in the county’s economy:
“Know all men by these presents that for the consideration of Ten Dollars and other good and valuable considerations, the receipt of which is hereby acknowledged, the grantor does hereby convey to Horizon Six Improvement District of Mohave County, Arizona, a utility over, under and across the following described real property and appurtenances.”
The easement will be another, if smaller step forward in alleviating the district’s ailing water system. The county budgeted $2.75 million toward the water system’s replacement in 2021, through funding awarded under the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. But according to county records last month, inflation may have increased the total estimated cost of the project to more than $6 million before the work is complete.
The water system, constructed in 1984, has suffered from multiple malfunctions and necessary repairs within the past decade. With inoperable water pumps, possible asbestos insulation, five inoperable pressure-release valves and as many as five fire hydrants in the district that no longer operated as of last year; district residents have long endeavored to see lasting repairs or a replacement to that water system.
It was a problem so pervasive in the district that the Lake Havasu City Fire Department ended a longstanding fire protection agreement with the district in 2020, citing the inability of Horizon Six’s water system to provide adequate water pressure to supply modern firefighting equipment.
According to county records, the water system’s pending replacement is expected to extend the life of the Horizon Six community’s water system by as long as 100 years.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on whether to approve the proposed easement for diverting the waterline on Lakeview Road at the board’s next meeting Monday in Kingman.
