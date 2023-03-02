Horizon Six

Lakeview Road, in the Horizon Six Improvement District, will be one area to benefit from a planned new community water system. But private property could be affected without a utility easement offered for consideration at next week’s meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.

 Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald

Mohave County is continuing to address a longstanding issue in the Horizon Six Improvement District this year, as preparations begin for the replacement of the district’s 40-year-old water system. There’s just one problem: The county might have to damage a driveway or two to do it.

But that might not be an issue next week, with a utility easement offered by one district resident. That easement would allow contractors to relocate a waterline in the 4000 block of Lakeview Road. Without that easement, contractors would have to remove and replace a concrete driveway in their continuing efforts to repair and replace the district’s water system.

