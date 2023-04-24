Pro pickleball team drafts 54-year-old Havasu pickleball player

Janie Morris, president of the Lake Havasu Pickleball Association is pictured with member David Alexander, who was drafted to the National Pickleball League’s Oklahoma City Punishers on April 14.

 La'Erica Conner-Sims/Today's News-Herald

A week ago, Lake Havasu City resident David Alexander, 54, known by his colleagues as Coach David, became a part of pickleball history.

On April 14, Alexander was drafted by the National Pickleball League’s Oklahoma City Punishers. The professional pickleball team is one of six teams currently under the NPL, which was established within the last year. The league was created to recognize professional pickleball players that are aged 50 years old and older for its Champions Division, Alexander says.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.