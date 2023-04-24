Pro pickleball team drafts 54-year-old Havasu pickleball player

A week ago, Lake Havasu City resident David Alexander, 54, known by his colleagues as Coach David, became a part of pickleball history.
On April 14, Alexander was drafted by the National Pickleball League’s Oklahoma City Punishers. The professional pickleball team is one of six teams currently under the NPL, which was established within the last year. The league was created to recognize professional pickleball players that are aged 50 years old and older for its Champions Division, Alexander says.
As the league announced its spring draft, Alexander registered for the organization’s combine and traveled 16 hours to Oklahoma City in March. The two-day combine allowed players to display their skill levels to scouting agents present at the event. Eligible players showcased their knowledge of the game at Oklahoma City’s Chicken N Pickle – a nationwide restaurant group that houses pickleball complexes.
In the weeks leading up to the combine, Alexander shared his pickleball training on his YouTube channel. For 45 days in a row, Alexander filmed his journey in hopes that he would stand out from other competitors.
The Lake Havasu City native was made aware of his acceptance to the pro team during April’s live draft. Alexander adds that his young son was with him when the announcement was made.
“They announced, ‘People know this guy from his 45 day video,’ … And I’m like, ‘Oh my God! This is me!’” Alexander described. “My picture came on the big screen and me and my son just went crazy. Just to share that as a professional athlete with my son was really cool.”
The history surrounding Alexander’s rise to a pro team started nearly eight years ago. After becoming familiar with pickleball through his wife, the two later went on to win gold at their first tournament in Las Vegas.
Since that time, Janie Morris, president of the Lake Havasu Pickleball Association, says Alexander has taught other members from the organization for years.
“David has been instrumental in guiding and improving and coaching many of our pickleball players here into really elite athletes,” Morris said. “We love him. I’m really happy that Lake Havasu City is going to be represented on a national level.”
Being a new member on a pro pickleball team has Alexander preparing for his upcoming tournaments around the U.S. Starting in June, the Oklahoma City Punishers will play their first tournament at the Chicken N Pickle located in Grapevine, Texas, he says.
This year’s National Pickleball League tournaments will end with the league championships during the fall.
“I feel this is the top of the mountain, that I’ve reached it. Now, I want our team to win the championship,” Alexander said. “To be from little Lake Havasu where I grew up and having the backing of the members is just amazing. I love it.”
