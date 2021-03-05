The Lake Havasu City Council will get the legal process to raise utility rates rolling if it agrees to adopt a notice of intent at its meeting on Tuesday.
The notice will inform the public of the council’s intentions to consider adopting increased rates, fees and charges – along with additional annual increases – for the city’s water and wastewater systems at a public hearing on May 11.
This fall the City Council hired Willdan Financial Services to conduct a utility rate study, examining revenues and expenses for both the water and the sewer systems in Lake Havasu City. The consultants reported the results of the study to the City Council in late January, finding the city would need an additional $10 million per year to operate its water and sewer systems combined over the next several years - $7 million a year for water and $3 million for sewer.
The consultants laid out several plans to revise the rate structures of the water and sewer systems in January. Councilmembers agreed on their favorite two options for both water and sewer, and have asked city residents to submit feedback on their preferences leading up to the May 11 meeting.
The consultants also laid out several options for how to schedule out revenue increases through Fiscal Year 2029-30. Councilmembers selected their preferred option for both water and sewer in January.
Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski, who is the project manager for the rate study, said the notice of intent is a legally required step in the process for a utility rate increase – providing 60 days’ notice of the public hearing.
Kozlowski said the consultants from Willdan are expected to be at the meeting Tuesday to give a short presentation to the council. He said it will be up to council how they wish to proceed but he doesn’t expect a lot of discussion amongst councilmembers about the different options at this stage of the process.
“This is basically just our legal obligation to set that notice of intent,” Kozlowski said. “I’m anticipating that extensive conversations will occur at that May 11 meeting.”
As part of the hearing, members of the public will also have an opportunity to ask questions about the proposals and give their feedback.
The city has posted video of public meetings in February about the utility rates – including presentations by the consultants about all of the options up for consideration and answers to questions from the public – on lhcaz.com and on Facebook. Kozlowski said anyone who has questions or feedback can commend on the Facebook post. They can also contact him at 928-854-4278 or by email at kozlowskia@lhcaz.gov.
If the council adopts the notice of intent, the next step in the process would be for the city to post a written report about the rate increase on April 9. Kozlowski said that report will include everything that has been discussed about the various options for water and sewer rates moving forward, and notes from the public hearing.
Havasu officials have been talking about the need to adjust how the city pays for its utilities for the last several years as the final sunset of the Irrigation and Drainage District – set for July 1, 2022 – quickly approaches. The IDD was the funding mechanism used before the city was founded. Once Lake Havasu City incorporated it took over the IDD and has used it to help pay for water service in the city ever since.
Currently the IDD provides $5.7 million to pay for water service raised through an annual property tax assessment of $268.85 per acre. So when the IDD expires property owners within the district’s boundaries will be paying less in taxes, but water users will have to make up the difference to pay for the water system’s operation and maintenance.
The last time Havasu adjusted its water and sewer rates was in 2009, and they have remained flat ever since.
