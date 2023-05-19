Speed UTV received 24 new utility terrain vehicles at its Lake Havasu City location this week, to deliver to some of the first customers who pre-ordered vehicles through the new manufacturer.
Speed UTV owner Robby Gordon said this week’s deliveries are part of the second wave of vehicles to show up in Havasu, following a delivery of 12 vehicles in February that included 10 cars for customers and two for testing. Gordon said Speed UTV will have its first 34 orders filled by Memorial Day weekend. Gordon said they already has a total of about 3,700 vehicles pre-ordered in addition to agreements with 97 dealerships who will sell Speed UTVs once production is fully up and running. But the customers who ordered directly from Speed UTV will be getting their vehicles before the dealers.
“It’s very similar to the Tesla model,” Gordon said of Speed UTV’s early distribution plans.
Gordon said the production process is going well so far. He said 500 vehicles are already completed and ready to roll out of the factory, and they have a total of 750 engines finished.
“We are moving along well,” Gordon said. “We expect to be able to do 500 cars per month, provided we don’t have any unforeseen complications.”
But for now, only a few of the company’s thousands of pre-orders have been filled. Gordon said that is by design, because he wants to work out any of the new vehicle’s kinks with a handful of early customers rather than sending them all out the door as quickly as possible.
“I call this a soft release,” he said. “I want the first customers to have their cars for a couple weeks so we can see any problems. Because I would rather address any problems before I get 500 coming every month. I think that’s the right way to do it, because I could release the 500 vehicles now, but that could be 500 problems.”
Gordon said the plan is to start filling those pre-ordered vehicles more quickly over the summer, and all of the pre-ordered vehicles will be distributed out of the Havasu location – the former Hastings building on Lake Havasu Avenue.
John Spencer of Oak Hills, California was in Havasu to pick up his second Speed UTV after about 3.5 years on the waiting list. Spencer said he ordered two UTV’s when the new company debuted at the Sand Sports Show at the Orange County Fairgrounds in California back in September 2019 – one for himself and one for his daughter.
“I liked the idea of it,” Spencer said. “It had more of a race car look to it, and Robby Gordon has always been known in the off road industry racing Baja and stuff like that. The other brands are more corporate types of cars and I just wanted to get away from that a little bit. I like the idea of a car built by an off road racer, for off road racers.”
Spencer said he feels the safety designs of Speed UTV are second to none, noting that the vehicle’s wheel base is designed to stay locked at 77 inches wide, while many competitors’ vehicles wheelbase will narrow when the body of the car lifts up. He said the geometry of the vehicle also helps prevent rollovers because it naturally lowers when going into a fast turn, while other UTVs tend to lift up in that situation.
“The safety of this car is just unbelievable,” he said.
Spencer said everything about his experience with Speed UTV has been great so far. He said the customer service has been outstanding as he figures out all of ins and outs of his new ride.
After picking up the first of the Speed UTVs he ordered back in February, Spencer said he headed to Slash X outside of Barstow, California to try it out. He said the vehicle started to turn heads immediately.
“Anywhere you go, everybody wants to run up and look at your car,” he said. “When I went to Slash X near Barstow I pulled up and when I walked out there were about 50 people standing around my car taking pictures of it. So that has been kind of cool.”
Speed UTVs Havasu facility
The Speed UTV store on Lake Havasu Avenue has already been open for about a month, but Gordon said there is a lot more coming to its Havasu location in the next year or so.
“I would call it a soft opening because it is not bad, but it’s not me,” Gordon said. “It’s not even close to what I normally do.”
The building already includes a scaled-down storefront that sells a wide variety of “Speed” family products including Speed Energy (energy drinks), Speed RC Cars, Speed Tools, and Speed Tires & Wheels.
“There is a whole family of Speed products under that banner, and they all kind of link together,” Gordon said. “There are motorcycles in there, some gas powered wake boards, and stuff like that. We will have more and more products that this region likes to play with. Eventually I’m sure we will have some sort of a UTV style boat. Speed is a lifestyle.”
Gordon said he plans to continue to spruce up the former Hastings building, and add in different elements over the next year or so. He said he already has all of the permits that he needs from the city for interior renovations and some additions to the 27,000 square foot building. But he said he has been waiting to move forward with construction until the actual UTVs start being delivered to customers.
“I didn’t think it would be right to have an awesome building without cars in customer’s hands,” Gordon said. “They don’t care about my building, video games or restaurants – they want the car they put a deposit on.”
In addition to the planned store, show room, and a shop for installing accessories, Gordon said the Speed UTV building will include a restaurant called Speed Restaurant & Bar. He said he envisions an eatery similar to a Yard House or BJ’s in Havasu. He said the idea is to serve high quality food, while keeping the prices reasonable – about $20 for a dinner or $15 for lunch.
Gordon said there will also be some entertainment options available in the store once it is finished, including a track for RC cars, video games, simulators, and “all the fun stuff.”
“You don’t have to buy a car, you can just come hang out,” he said.
Gordon said his plans to expand the building include a 140 foot by 25 foot addition to the west side of the building along State Route 95 that will be three stories tall with glass walls to show off the UTVs. He said he plans another 3,000 square foot addition to the front of the building – which will also be all- glass with vehicles in the windows.
But Gordon said it will likely be a while before the show room is stocked with Speed UTVs that customers can purchase on the spot. He said he already has an agreement with 97 dealers for 120 Speed UTVs per year – which works out to 11,640 vehicles per year. But because he has 3,700 customers to deliver to directly first, Gordon said he doesn’t expect to start shipping to dealers until January or February of 2024. He said the Speed UTV store in Havasu should be getting its first shipments for display and sale around the same time as the other dealers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.