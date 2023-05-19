Speed UTV received 24 new utility terrain vehicles at its Lake Havasu City location this week, to deliver to some of the first customers who pre-ordered vehicles through the new manufacturer.

Speed UTV owner Robby Gordon said this week’s deliveries are part of the second wave of vehicles to show up in Havasu, following a delivery of 12 vehicles in February that included 10 cars for customers and two for testing. Gordon said Speed UTV will have its first 34 orders filled by Memorial Day weekend. Gordon said they already has a total of about 3,700 vehicles pre-ordered in addition to agreements with 97 dealerships who will sell Speed UTVs once production is fully up and running. But the customers who ordered directly from Speed UTV will be getting their vehicles before the dealers.

