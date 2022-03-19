Michael Nicholas has been working in the Mohave County IT Department for a little more than a month — it is his first job. Nicholas has autism, and in the past, that has kept him from being a part of the workforce — until he started working with Doug Sieker.
As businesses across America struggle to find employees, one state program that is making its way to Mohave County is helping open the door to an often overlooked portion of the workforce.
Sieker is the Mohave County jobs program supervisor at New Horizons Disability Empowerment Center, a Prescott Valley non-profit whose mission is to help all people with any disability across Northern Arizona lead “independent, self-directed” lives.
Sieker and his fellow job coaches at the Center are contracted by the Arizona Department of Economic Security Vocational Rehabilitation program to help people with disabilities — from physical to mental to emotional — find employment.
As part of his contract, Sieker is assigned clients who he meets with regularly to help them with job readiness. Job readiness, Sieker says, are things such as how to dress properly, how to fill out resumes and how to communicate with the boss.
For example, Nicholas says that while he is quite smart intellectually, he struggles with social situations.
“When it comes to communication and the work environment, I am not very well prepared,” Nicholas said “And a lot of those things I had to pick up on my own because no one was teaching me.”
But Nicholas says that changed when he started working with Sieker, who was able to help him feel prepared for a job at the county office.
“For the first time I felt like I had my foot in the door,” Nicholas said.
While part of his job is helping his disabled clients learn skills that will help them get hired, Sieker says another big part of the work he does is breaking down the preconceived notions that employers have about workers who are disabled, or as he calls it, “The D-Word”.
“There are a lot of issues with that D-word,” Sieker said. “(Companies) will say, ‘Well they don’t have the smarts.’ It is not always the smarts. How can we accommodate—how can you change a little to help this person be employed?”
Sieker says he hasn’t run into that attitude too much in his time here in Lake Havasu City with businesses like Anderson Auto Group, Holiday Inn and Islander Suites being more than happy to take on disabled workers for training periods.
“Havasu is very accommodating, and more people in the community are getting to know about the program,” Sieker said.
According to Sieker, the feedback he gets from businesses who he has set up with workers is overwhelmingly positive.
“(Businesses) come back to me and say, ‘You know what, Doug? The people we have hired, they show up, they are on time. They don’t back talk to us and they say thank you,’” Sieker said.
Sieker hopes the positive feedback will lead to more blue collar employers reaching out to him for potential workers.
“I want to see the air conditioning shops and the wielding shops and mechanics reaching out,’ Sieker said.
One business or organization that Sieker says has been very receptive to the program is the Mohave County government.
According to the Human Resource Director for Mohave County Ken Cunningham, the county currently employs three workers who have gone through the vocational program, including Nicholas.
“Our goal is to see what they can do and then try to get them placed permanently in the county,” Cunningham said. “Because the county has a lot of openings.”
A lot of the open positions Cunningham says are entry level.
“Some people don’t want to work or some people want to work and jump straight to the top with no experience at all,” Cunningham said.
The hope, Cunningham says, is the New Horizons program will become a permanent resource for the county to use to hire workers.
Nichols moved to Mohave County from Oregon, where he says there were little to no resources or programs available to him like the one the DES is offering.
“We weren’t aware of all the options and programs available to us,” Nicholas said. “The ones we were made aware of, they weren’t able to support individuals like myself. And unfortunately it made looking for work very difficult”
According to data from the U.S Department of Labor as of Feb. 22, 36.6% of people with disabilities ages 16-64 participate in the labor force compared to the 76.9% of people without disabilities.
Without a doubt, Nicholas says he would recommend this program to others with disabilities.
“I’m glad to do this interview because this might speak out for other people who are stuck in very specific spots,” Nicholas said. “When they feel like they are trapped in a situation that they can’t get out of…if they know a skill and feel like they can do something with it then they shouldn’t give up.”
The DES vocational Rehabilitation program helped over 1,000 people with disabilities find employment in 2020 according to data from the department’s website. For more information about the program contact Mike Carlson at 928-228-7383 or Maria Hadnot at 928-302-4297.
