The nursing shortage was already a problem before the coronavirus pandemic. As the nation reemerges from the health emergency, local hospitals are finding the need to fill nursing openings is more acute than ever.
That’s where ASU Havasu’s new nursing degree program might help.
According to a 2021 NSI National Health Care Retention and RN Staffing report the average turnover for registered nurses in hospitals is 18.7 percent. The report, based on responses from 3,000 hospitals, says registered nursing is one of the top growth occupations and is projected to grow 7 percent through 2029.
Officials with Havasu Regional Medical Center weren’t available to answer questions from the News-Herald about local nursing staff shortages, but hospital administrators in Kingman say the whole region is feeling the pinch.
Anita Harger, the chief human resources officer at Kingman Regional Medical Center, says she has never seen anything like this during her 30 years in the industry.
One of the big issues that Harger says she runs into when trying to recruit nurses to come to Mohave County is the lack of other job opportunities in the area for their spouses.
“How do I attract a young nurse with a spouse to come when the spouse can’t find work?” Harger said. “Other than the hospital and the school district, the largest employer in town is Wal-Mart.”
Also, local hospitals find it challenging to stay competitive on compensation with private practices and with regional medical centers, she said.
“People think that hospitals make a ton of money, but it couldn’t be further from the truth,” she said.
Improving education resources in local communities could be part of the solution. Amanda Goodman, senior communications specialist for Arizona State University’s Edson College, has said that nurses who are trained in rural areas tend to stay in those areas after graduation.
That’s why ASU announced its new nursing program at its Havasu campus, which is expected to add more than 30 new students to the nine-year-old campus this fall. ASU Havasu got the greenlight in April from the Arizona Board of Nursing to offer a 12-month bachelor of science degree in nursing starting in fall 2021.
The program is expected to complement the nursing programs already offered locally through Mohave Community College.
June Weiss, the director of nursing programs at MCC, says the college works closely with healthcare providers to understand their needs.
“These providers are invited to an advisory meeting each semester to discuss the program and whether their needs are being met,” she said. Weiss is also on the board of trustees at Havasu Regional Medical Center and she works closely with the hospital’s nursing administration to bring more students to the hospital. She says the hospital’s nursing department hosts a job fair each year that allows local health care providers to meet students.
Weiss says all of her graduates have eventually obtained positions as registered nurses, and many are still working in Mohave County communities. Even though there’s a clear demand for additional nurses, MCC’s classes are limited to about 20 new students per semester because of the limitations of clinical experiences.
ASU’s arrival on scene will allow nursing students to participate in virtual and immersion lab experiences that will have students traveling to Health Futures Center in Phoenix. Weiss says she expects the introduction of ASU’s nursing program will help address the job shortage — eventually.
“It is going to get a lot harder before it gets easier,” Harger said.
