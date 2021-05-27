Two long-delayed state parks projects will eventually help answer the demand for Lake Havasu’s boat launches, but neither one is ready to roll.
The upper Cattail Cove renovation project includes 78 new RV sites, a launch ramp, new marina, and a new restaurant, according to original project designs discussed in 2017. The area has been under construction since 2015, with a price tag of $6.4 million.
The project is now in Phase II, according to Michelle Thompson, spokeswoman for Arizona State Parks & Trails. That phase includes the installation of water and wastewater treatment facilities and restroom and shower buildings.
“Unfortunately, there is a lot of volatility in the construction market right now that is driving up the price of contractors and materials,” Thompson said. “This is causing an additional delay and we will not be able to complete this in the upcoming fiscal year.”
Arizona State Parks & Trails is currently getting bids and selecting a contractor for the wastewater treatment portion of the project.
“If this remains on track, it will be completed at the end of the second quarter of [Fiscal Year] 22,” she said. “The water treatment system will most likely be completed in FY23, along with the restroom/shower facilities, which will complete the project.”
They’re also in the process of removing the existing marina at the launch ramp — formerly known as Sandpoint — as it is “unsafe for the public in its current condition,” Thompson said. They’ve also completed repairs on the jetty at the entrance of the cove and will assess the need for any additional fixes, which will also affect timing for opening.
Closer to home, the Havasu Riviera State Park project also isn’t quite ready to open its gates. When it will be is still unknown.
“We are working with the concessionaire at Havasu Riviera on the timeline for opening, as well as other details,” Thompson said — details that include whether or not annual state park passes will be accepted at the gate.
“Our plan is still to go out for public comment and then hold a public meeting before finalizing any details,” Thompson said.
The park concessionaire is Havasu Riviera Marina, LLC — a partnership between Desert Land Group and Komick Enterprises.
Both the upper Cattail Cove and Havasu Riviera projects have passed up several estimated opening periods and experienced multiple delays for various reasons. The upper Cattail Cove project was originally expected to be completed and opened by March 2019, and Havasu Riviera was hoping to have visitors by 2020, according to previous News-Herald reporting.
Upper Cattail Cove progress has been previously delayed by the sheer scope of the project, a shift in Arizona State Parks & Trails leadership, loss of a contracted concessionaire and reassessment of potential Native American sites. Havasu Riviera faced similar delays, in addition to contract issues.
