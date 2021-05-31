Whether 32 of something is a lot can depend entirely upon the context. If it’s dinner guests, yes. But if it’s the number of law enforcement officers assigned to police one of the largest counties in the U.S. – not nearly.
According to Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster, the sheriff’s office faced severe staffing shortages four years ago, with difficulty retaining or hiring trained officers. Schuster drafted a 10-year strategic plan to bolster his department’s manpower, which was approved in 2019 by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. Two years later, Schuster says the county is seeing positive results.
“Staffing and salary became the number-one priority,” Schuster said this week. “We had to stop the mass exodus of our staff to provide the service that our citizens expect and deserve.”
In 2018, Schuster proposed his 10-year strategic plan to overcome those issues, calling for more than $10 million in additional funding from the Board of Supervisors until 2028. The plan called for the addition of about 45 new deputies by the end of this decade, with pay raises for serving deputies.
“With support from the Board of Supervisors, we have now completely corrected current staffing compression issues and have very little to no openings in our patrol division,” Schuster said.
According to Schuster, it’s just the start of addressing an issue that has plagued Mohave County for decades.
A lot of ground to cover
The sheriff’s 10-year strategic plan called for the addition of about 45 new deputy positions by the end of this decade, with pay raises to combat salary compression within the sheriff’s office. Those issues, according to Schuster, made the department’s operations virtually unsustainable as of three years ago.
In 2018, the sheriff’s office employed 83 sworn deputies to serve 83,000 citizens in the county’s unincorporated areas. Of those 83 positions, 50 were assigned to patrol 13,500 square miles of mountainous terrain. And of those 50 positions, Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster says the department had 18 vacancies. The remaining deputies were assigned to search and rescue, supervisor positions, or were employed as detectives within the department.
According to Schuster, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office was a less attractive option for new recruits and lateral transfers due to low compensation. According to statements by Schuster in 2019, Mohave County deputies were paid about 16% less than officers at other local law enforcement agencies. Schuster also says salary compression within the department was extreme – such that a deputy who served with the department for 11 years would earn a wage comparable to that of a new recruit.
The department was scarcely able to find new recruits, Schuster said, and was unable to entice experienced law enforcement from other agencies to work for the sheriff’s office.
“As a result, our response times were longer and our ability to investigate crimes was continually put to the test,” Schuster said.
Challenges overcome due to the pandemic
According to Schuster, his plan was designed to be fluid, allowing for improvements to the sheriff’s office without a need by the county to raise taxes. The plan is constantly evaluated, Schuster said – but last year proved an uncertain time for the department’s ambitions.
“During the pandemic, county funding was uncertain,” Schuster said. “As a result, we elected to place our plan on hold until such time as funding options were more certain.”
Now that the impact of the crisis has begun to fade, Schuster says the department will continue to increase its ranks. The department has already added nine new deputies under Schuster’s plan, and will seek to hire six more deputy positions this year.
“Morale is high and we are interacting with the public in a very positive and professional manner,” Schuster said this week. “Most importantly, while our population continues to grow, we have seen a marked decrease in property crimes such as burglaries and thefts. (Property crime rates) are an excellent tool to gauge the success of our improvements.”
Schuster says efforts to bolster the manpower of Mohave County law enforcement could continue in the near future, with possible new sheriff’s substations in Lake Havasu City, Mohave Valley and on the Colorado Strip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.