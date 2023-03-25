Designs for the Downtown Catalyst Project are nearly complete, and the first in-depth cost estimates for what it will take to build the long-planned park at the corner of McCulloch and Querio are now available.
The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and the Lake Havasu City Council will both be taking a closer look at the project next week, and will have an opportunity to weigh in on how they think the project should move forward from here. Parks and Recreation will take the first crack at it during their meeting on Monday.
Parks and Recreation Director Mike Keane said he will go over Dig Studios presentation with the board during Monday’s meeting. By now the designs are largely completed and cost estimates have been priced out. Dig Studios has also put together three different pricing options for the city to consider. The options lay out which aspects of the design would be included with each level of funding.
After discussion and an opportunity for public comment, the board will be able to vote on a recommendation regarding which option they prefer. That recommendation would be sent to the City Council.
The next day, the council will hold a meeting of its own to hear the full presentation from Dig Studios on the 90% designs. Keane said the final designs may include a few minor design tweaks as things are finalized, but the major difference is the final designs will include the construction documents the city will need to put the project out to bid.
Keane said the City Council won’t necessarily need to take a formal vote at its meeting Tuesday, but staff will be looking for direction by consensus from council about which option they would like to pursue. Keane said that direction will be needed so that Dig Studios can finish up the appropriate construction documents to fulfill its contract. Whatever funding level the council prefers will also need to be worked into next year’s budget, which the city will be working to put together over the next few months.
The Parks and Recreation meeting is on Monday, and the City Council meeting is on Tuesday. Both meetings will start at 6 p.m. Both meetings will also be held inside the council chambers, located at the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd.
Dig Studios has put together three options for Havasu to consider that show how much of the full designs can be accomplished at various funding levels.
Option one is based on the $1 million budget from the America’s Best Communities competition back in 2017 that has been earmarked for this project. It includes the roughly $185,000 that has already been paid to Dig Studios for the designs.
Keane said option one also includes new electrical, water, and sewer utility connections throughout the property, site grading, the base landscaping, pedestrian and vehicular paving around the edges of the park, and a scaled down restroom with two stalls.
Option two is based on a $2 million budget, which would include the $1 million ABC price money and potentially an additional $1 million through a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant that Havasu has applied for.
The additional funding would enable the colonnade columns to be installed, along with site lighting, additional landscaping, additional power receptacles, seating, and restrooms with four stalls.
Option three would be the full buildout of Dig Studios designs, which is estimated to raise the cost an additional $900,000 that would likely need to come from the city’s general fund.
The full buildout would include shade canopies and canopy lighting on top of the colonnade, in addition to decorative screen walls around the restrooms.
