Downtown Catalyst Project

Dig Studios will be back in Lake Havasu City to present its 90% designs for the park at McCulloch and Querio. The presentation includes cost estimates, and what parts of the design could be accomplished with various levels of funding.

 Courtesy of Dig Studios report

Designs for the Downtown Catalyst Project are nearly complete, and the first in-depth cost estimates for what it will take to build the long-planned park at the corner of McCulloch and Querio are now available.

The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and the Lake Havasu City Council will both be taking a closer look at the project next week, and will have an opportunity to weigh in on how they think the project should move forward from here. Parks and Recreation will take the first crack at it during their meeting on Monday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.