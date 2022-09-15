A historic drought will soon lead to enhanced Colorado River water restrictions throughout Arizona, and Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson says that shortages have created a crisis situation.
Experts discussed looming water shortages on Wednesday, in “Morning Scoop” webinar by the Arizona Capitol Times. The discussion followed previous dialogue in Arizona this May, when Tier 2 Colorado River water restrictions took effect.
“Hearing the discussion (on Wednesday) was like night and day compared to what was said four months ago,” Johnson said. “Back in May, panelists kept using the word ‘if’ when they referred to our continuing drought situation. Today it was made very clear that we are entering - or already are in - a crisis.”
Lake Mead drying, water
allocations erode
Arizona reduced its allocation of Colorado River water by almost 600,000 annual acre-feet last month, after Tier 2a water shortages were announced. That amount represents about 21% of Arizona’s yearly allotment of Colorado River water. And according to statements on Wednesday by Central Arizona Project General Manager Ted Cooke, the state will voluntarily cut a total of 800,000 annual acre-feet from its allocation next year.
And for lower Colorado River basin states, Johnson said, another 2 million to 4 million acre-feet of cuts may be on the way to avoid further declines in water levels at Lake Mead, which are used to determine drought restrictions on Colorado River water throughout the Southwest.
“There are too many people and just not enough water to go around,” Johnson said this week.
Lower Colorado River Basin states were required this year to agree upon additional cuts before Aug. 1, or those cuts would be implemented by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. As of this week, Johnson said the Bureau has yet to impose its own restrictions, set an additional deadline or accept cuts proposed by the states.
“Asking us to cut another 2 million to 4 million acre-feet is asking us to quadruple the cuts we have already made, but at the same time, we have to take these cuts,” Johnson said. “I was surprised to hear state officials welcoming the federal government in to do the job we should be doing. However, it seems the only way to force these additional cuts is to strictly mandate them.”
Shortages will be inconvenient for many, worse for farmers
Mohave County Chairman Ron Gould doesn’t believe Mohave County is in a crisis yet, but the ongoing drought will soon create one. And with the exception of special water districts like Horizon Six, near Lake Havasu City, the county may not have the authority to regulate water use by residents.
“It’s nothing we’ve taken up with the state’s Legislature yet,” Gould said. “We’ve talked with the Arizona Department of Water Resources, but more about groundwater than the Colorado River.”
Recently, Water Resources Director Thomas Buschatzke agreed to appear in a Sept. 20 public meeting to hear residents’ concerns as to the Hualapai Groundwater Sub-basin, which provides Kingman’s primary source of water. The sub-basin is projected to be completely depleted within the next century due to possible agricultural growth in the Kingman area.
The county has also fought the Department of Water Resources in reference to a pending water transfer agreement between Cibola-based GSC Farms and the city of Queen Creek, for about 2,000 annual acre-feet of Fourth-priority Colorado River water rights. Gould says the transfer, if approved, would set a bad precedent for similar future proposed agreements.
“Most of our water use in Mohave County is agricultural,” Gould said. “If there are more cuts, it’s going to hurt agricultural industries far more than the average homeowner. For other residents, it will be inconvenient to start: There might be bans on car washing, unless they use recycled water … I think the first thing they should do is to tell Maricopa County residents to quit watering their grass.”
Possible solutions, but more will be needed
This year’s federal Inflation Reduction Act allocated $4 billion to Arizona toward drought solutions. And according to Johnson, that money could present an advantage in preventing further decline on the Colorado River.
Johnson says Buschatzke is now optimistic that a deal with Mexico for the construction of a desalination plant could yield results within the next decade. Another longterm solution, Johnson said, may be to transport water via pipeline from other water sources into the Phoenix area. Those solutions, however, would take years to plan and require billions in expenses.
Arizona lawmakers have recently invested $1.2 billion into drought solutions, and an additional $30 million for drip irrigation solutions.
But although short-term solutions may extend Colorado River water levels for another few years, Johnson says they will not suffice in the long-term.
“The Colorado River is in crisis mode, and we are all going to have to come together and find some out-of-the-box solutions that benefit everyone,” Johnson said. “The state has a large money coffin and ideas … let’s just hope at the end of the day, we are better off because of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.