Supervisor Buster Johnson

Supervisor Buster Johnson

A historic drought will soon lead to enhanced Colorado River water restrictions throughout Arizona, and Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson says that shortages have created a crisis situation.

Experts discussed looming water shortages on Wednesday, in “Morning Scoop” webinar by the Arizona Capitol Times. The discussion followed previous dialogue in Arizona this May, when Tier 2 Colorado River water restrictions took effect.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.