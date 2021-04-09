PMI Lake Havasu opened April 1. with Ashlee Ballas of Mohave Realty Inc. as the designated broker. Mohave Realty Inc. specializes in commercial sales and leasing. Adding a residential management and vacation rental management was a natural fit. Brad Bowen and Eddye Bean of PMI Grand Tetons, In Teton Valley, Idaho, have traveled to the Havasu area for many years.
Eddye Bean born and raised in Teton Valley, Idaho, started her career in Property Management in Mesa in 1985. She was with the parent company of Property Management Inc., where she actually trained and tutored dozens of other property managers throughout the world. Eddye is a licensed real estate agent and has been licensed in Idaho, Utah and now in Arizona.
Being raised on a farm, Brad Bowen repaired tractors and farm equipment from an early age and got the mechanical bug. He also has skills in remodeling and maintenance issues. After spending years on the farm and managing a few thousand acres of farm land, Brad left farming and served a term in the U.S. Navy on a fast attack nuclear submarine. He then made a more permanent career in aviation maintenance and as a corporate pilot. Brad is PMI’s maintenance coordinator and consultant. He spent many years living in Henderson, Nevada and loves the desert.
PMI Lake Havasu will bring on a few of their Idaho employees to help with the Lake Havasu office. For information, contact 928-412-6925. The office is located at 1930 Mesquite Ave. Suite 1.
