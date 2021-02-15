The Arroyos at Havasu Foothills is speeding toward completion.
The development officially kicked off sales of the fourth and final phase of the 127 lot subdivision last Monday and managing member Steve Judd said they sold 22 of the 42 lots included in the last phase by the end of the week. In less than a month and a half the Arroyos have sold five additional lots from earlier phases to bring the grand total so far in 2021 to 27 lots sold.
Judd said that has followed an impressive 2020 when a total of 52 lots were sold in the subdivision, which he said was better than they had expected.
Judd said there are several reasons he believes that the Arroyos have sold so quickly - first is that most 90-foot wide lots allow for double RV garages. He said most of the customers purchasing property there are from Southern California or out of state, but there have also been a fair amount of locals buying lots as well.
“A lot of people, over the years, have acquired boats and quads and jet skis - so they need a big garage,” he said.
A tight market for existing houses has also likely given Arroyos and other new housing developments a lift over the past year. Realtors have reported an extreme shortage of inventory in the housing market since the early days of the pandemic - and competition for the ones available has been steep.
“I think that there are some people that would rather just buy a brand new house or a newer house instead of going through the building process – but there is nothing on the market,” Judd said.
For some of those people, building a house becomes a more attractive option.
Judd said the Arroyos, which first hit the market in 2019, has been moving much more quickly, despite lot construction often taking longer than they originally hoped.
“It’s a really exciting market for sure. I thought it would take a little longer (to sell),” Judd said. “I didn’t think we would be filling up this quickly. It took us a little longer to get all the lots prepped and graded than we were expecting, but as soon as they were done they just started selling. We are very happy with it.”
Judd said lot prices in the Arroyos range from $129,000 up to $499,000 for the most expensive double lot available.
“We have a big range of prices,” he said. “They are a little more money than a lot in town, but they are ready to build, they have underground utilities, and an HOA.”
Judd said finished houses have sold for about $800,000 and up. Several homes have already been finished and are occupied by their new owners. Judd said there are also currently about 20 homes currently under construction in the subdivision.
