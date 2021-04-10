A land swap between a developer and Lake Havasu Unified School District is back on the table.
Los Angeles developer Mayer Akntarzad in 2018 proposed swapping a parcel of Swanson Avenue property owned by the district with one of his own, so that his three lots in the area could be joined together and used to build apartments and dormitories.
The properties are located across from the ASU Havasu campus.
Akntarzad has stated previously he hopes to build a five-story housing project with 18 units per floor.
The board voted to approve the swap during its meeting on Dec. 20, 2018, pending a memorandum of understanding and appraisal of the property. The board had hoped to discuss the deal again at a future meeting, which never occurred according to public meeting agendas.
Additionally, the appraisals and the memorandum of understanding appear to have never arrived.
Akntazard’s real estate agent Amber Hoffman said Friday that the covid-19 pandemic, which began in spring 2020, set back the swap. She said she was unsure why the board needed to vote again on the land exchange.
The Lake Havasu Unified School District’s governing board will discuss the deal during its meeting on Tuesday. The meeting is at 6 p.m. in the Lake Havasu Performing Arts Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.