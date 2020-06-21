The Lake Havasu City Council has a lot on its agenda for its meeting on Tuesday with 15 items up for public hearing and another five items on the consent agenda.
One of the public hearings will be the city’s Truth in Taxation hearing on the proposed property tax levy for fiscal year 2020-21, which kicks off on July 1. Havasu is proposing to keep its property tax rate at $0.6718 per $100 of assessed value but due to increasing property values the levy is expected to bring in about $300,000 more than it did in FY 2019-20.
The City Council will also consider several applications for upcoming vacancies on its boards and commissions. The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board has two regular board positions to fill and a student position. They have received three applications to fill the regular positions from Mark Zieff, Christopher Gallaga and Todd Taylor. The Airport Advisory Board has three upcoming openings for regular pilot members, and one opening for a regular non-pilot member. The board also has openings for one pilot and one non-pilot alternate members. The council will consider applications from Brian Schultz and Terence Concannon to fill some of the upcoming openings. The Planning and Zoning Commission also has an opening for a regular member and an alternate member. The council will consider an application from Doug Hardy for the regular member position and an application from Suzannah Ballard to be a regular member or an alternate.
The full agenda can be found online at https://lakehavasucity.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers located in the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The public will be allowed to attend the meeting, but there are also digital options for watching and commenting. The meeting will be shown live on Channel 4, and will be streamed online at lhcaz.gov/TV. Comments for call to the public, or for any of the public hearing items can be submitted up to an hour before the start of the meeting my emailing City Clerk Kelly Williams at cityclerk@lhcaz.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.