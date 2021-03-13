The new owner of 12 acres of property across the street from the Lake Havasu State Park entrance is asking the city for a couple changes that would open the door for some houses on the currently undeveloped land while keeping its primary use commercial.
The property, located at 700 London Bridge Road, was purchased from the Arizona State Land Department through public auction on Feb. 12 by Gary Wells and is currently zoned as an Agriculture/Preservation District. The ultimate goal is to rezone the property to a Mixed Use-General District, but before that rezoning request can be considered the city must first agree to change the property’s General Plan designation on its Future Land Use Map.
The Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Wednesday to consider the requests.
According to a summary of the citizen’s meeting for both requests the developer for the site, Desert Land Group, said the zoning change would allow the property to be divided up through the city’s subdivision process and would allow uses such as retail, gas stations, hotels, restaurants, boat rentals, storage and residential – among other possible uses. Representatives from Desert Land Group said during the meeting that the owner of the property is exploring the zoning change to get a better idea of what their options are.
“At this point they don’t have a specific site design,” said Development Services Director Stuart Schmeling. “But based on the zoning they are requesting we have to assume that the primary function of that property is going to be commercial and there will be secondary residential.”
The commission will first consider a request for a Minor General Plan Amendment that would change the city’s Future Land Use Map designation for the property from “Resort-Related” to “Commercial Mixed-Use.” Schmeling said the current designation is intended to support the resort industry, with primary uses including retail, service, commercial, boat rental, sale, and repair, hotels, motels and restaurants.
Schmeling said the only zoning allowed in Resort-Related areas, other than the current Agriculture/Preservation zoning, would be Commercial-1 or Commercial-2. So the General Plan would have to be amended before the current zoning request could be considered.
A Mixed Use-General District would keep the primary use of the property commercial, but Schmeling said it would allow for a secondary residential development.
According to the citizens meeting summary Desert Land Group representatives told those in attendance that depending on how the rezoning request turns out, planning, design, and permitting efforts for the property’s development could begin over the course of the next year.
Schmeling said city staff has recommended that both the General Plan Amendment request and the rezoning request be approved. The Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider the request and make a recommendation at its meeting starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The commission’s recommendation will then be sent to City Council, which will hold another public hearing for both requests before making a final decision to approve or deny the requests.
