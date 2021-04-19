A local company is hoping to open up a new marijuana dispensary in Lake Havasu City, but it needs the city to sign off on a zoning change in order to allow the operation at its desired location – on London Bridge Road across from Lake Havasu State Park’s overflow lot.
The Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission will get the process started on Wednesday with a public hearing to consider a request to rezone 200 London Bridge Road – located on the northeast corner of the intersection of London Bridge Road and Paseo Del Sol Avenue. According to the Mohave County Assessor’s real property parcel search, 200 London Bridge Road is owned by Jack Dunn MD PLLC. Desert Land Group is the developer on the project and is assisting in the rezoning effort.
According to the development plan submitted to the city, the 68-foot by 100-foot lot would include a two-story building with a marijuana dispensary on the first floor, and a wrap-around driveway for a planned drive-through window.
The owners are requesting that the property’s current Commercial 1 zoning be changed to a Commercial 2 – Planned Development. Currently the entire east side of London Bridge road – where the property is located – is zoned as C-1, but the properties on the west side of the street are all zoned C-2 in that area. Marijuana establishments are allowed in C-2 and light industrial zones, but not in C-1.
There are a few additional restrictions in city code regulating where marijuana dispensaries can be located in Havasu.
The City Council officially adopted regulations for recreational marijuana – mirroring the city’s existing rules for medical marijuana – in January after voter’s passed Prop 207 that legalized recreational marijuana sales in Arizona during the 2020 general election.
To proceed with the proposed dispensary, the owners would also need a planned development within the zoning that would grant exceptions for the facility to operate within 500 feet of a park, and within 500 feet of an establishment with an Arizona liquor license.
The property sits about 300 feet from the boundary of Lake Havasu State Park – although Mychal Gorden of Desert Land Group noted in the letter of intent that there are no entrances to the park in that location, and the park is surrounded by a 6-foot wrought iron fence. The property is also within 500 feet of three active liquor licenses holders – Hampton Inn, the Knights of Columbus, and the American Legion – according to meeting documents.
The property does meet all other requirements for medical marijuana dispensaries, including being at least 1,000 feet away other marijuana facilities, schools, and day care centers, and at least 500 feet away from residential zoning.
“Extensive research has been done to find a location that will work for a proposed marijuana establishment that meets the majority of regulations the city has put forth but also allows for ample parking and express access to valued clients of the proposed business,” Gorden, who also has a seat on the Planning and Zoning Commission, wrote in the letter of intent for the project. “… This area was chosen due to the lack of neighboring establishments, yet still has ample parking and good circulation.”
A citizens meeting was held on March 25 to explain the project and get feedback about the request from neighbors. According to records of the meeting Richard Lallement and Cathy Lallement, who own the building next door, said they “have no problem with the marijuana part of it” but preferred that the property remain zoned C-1.
“It’s been C-1 forever, and we’ve never had any problems, so I think it should just stay that way,” the Lallements are quoted as saying in the meeting summary.
The dispensary would be the third in Havasu, and it would be the first to open since recreational sales became legal in the state. It doesn’t yet have a license according to the Arizona Department of Health Services website. The other two dispensaries – Farm Fresh and Harvest HOC of Lake Havasu, both opened as medical marijuana dispensaries and have since expanded to include recreational sales.
Development Services Director Stuart Schmeling said city staff has recommended that the rezone request be approved.
The Planning and Zoning meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in the Council Chambers located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Boulevard. The meeting will be open to the public and can also be viewed live on channel 4, or online at lhcaz.gov/tv.
During the public hearing, the commission is expected to vote to recommend approval or denial of the rezoning request. That recommendation will then be sent to the City Council, which will hold another public hearing during a future meeting to make a final decision on the request.
