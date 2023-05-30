Mohave County officials have said the county could be heading toward a possible economic crisis, with a $4 million budget deficit going into the next fiscal year. Now a proposed budget on the table for next week, as supervisors seek to overcome the growing impact of inflation.

At the Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ May 3 meeting, finance officials attributed the deficit to a nationwide rise in inflation this month. And according to County Financial Services Director Luke Mournian, the deficit could grow to as much as $12 million by FY 2025 if Mohave County doesn’t find new ways to produce revenue.

