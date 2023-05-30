Mohave County officials have said the county could be heading toward a possible economic crisis, with a $4 million budget deficit going into the next fiscal year. Now a proposed budget on the table for next week, as supervisors seek to overcome the growing impact of inflation.
At the Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ May 3 meeting, finance officials attributed the deficit to a nationwide rise in inflation this month. And according to County Financial Services Director Luke Mournian, the deficit could grow to as much as $12 million by FY 2025 if Mohave County doesn’t find new ways to produce revenue.
"Inflation has had a persistent and widespread impact to county operations," Mournian said this week. "Across all expenditure types, we have seen an average 20% increase since July 2019. Some expense categories have seen a price increase of close to 40%."
Now officials are planning to meet rising costs under a $580.34 million proposed FY 24 budget - About $19.5 million than was budgeted last July - And county residents could face higher property taxes next year as the county faces future financial challenges.
"The proposed budget includes a recommendation to increase the general fund contingency balance as a means of providing flexibility and to address inflationary impacts during the next fiscal year."
Although tax rates won’t increase under the proposed new budget, property tax revenues are expected to increase by 3.05% under the new proposed budget thanks to higher property values. A $42.6 million primary property tax levy is recommended for the FY 24 fiscal year, compared to a $40.3 million levy last year. And secondary property taxes are also expected to increase for Mohave County residents.
The tax levy for the Television Improvement District would increase by more than $70,000 next year, to $1.37 million. The Fire District Assistance Tax levy would increase from $2.3 million to $2.42 million; while the library district’s tax levy would increase by $650,000 to a total $6.18 million. The county’s flood control district would see a $653,000 increase, for a $10.8 million tax levy.
Tax rates are not expected to increase under the new proposed budget. The county’s primary property tax rate, which was reduced from 1.824% to 1.7547% last July, will remain the same under this year’s new proposed budget. Secondary property tax rates, which support the county’s Fire District Assistance Tax, library district, flood control district and television improvement districts, will also remain unchanged.
According to the proposed budget, about $38.7 million of that budget will be set aside in the county’s general fund, to ensure future financial stability.
Meanwhile, the county is expecting $37.75 million in state shared sales taxes next year, and an additional $1.96 million in revenue from building permits. Locally, the Mohave County Recorder’s Office is expected to be the county’s biggest earner of revenue, with $1.5 in predicted earnings for the county next year. Fines and forfeits through Mohave County Justice Courts are expected to earn another $1.22 million in the next fiscal year - and with dozens of other revenue streams listed in next year’s proposed budget, the county may be expected to earn $72.34 million in direct (non-property tax) revenue.
Additional revenue is expected to come indirectly to Mohave County, through operations under the Arizona Department of Transportation as well as grant funding and patient services revenue, which could add an additional $203 million to the county’s coffers this year.
According to Mournian, the county may be able to keep a flat tax levy rate and cushion the blow for county taxpayers by eliminating at least one of the county's planned capital improvement projects. But a decision on that proposed course of action, and a final budget, is still months away.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to discuss the proposed budget, recommend possible changes and set a July hearing date for possible approval of the budget at the board’s next meeting Tuesday in Kingman.
