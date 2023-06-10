The Lake Havasu City Council will consider new contracts for each of Havasu’s three top ranking employees that would change the way their contracts work moving forward, in addition to giving all three employees an 11.5% raise over their current contracts.
That would be a $63,135 increase in spending on the three positions, combined.
The council will hold separate public hearings at its meeting on Tuesday to consider approval of the proposed contracts for City Manager Jess Knudson, City Attorney Kelly Garry, and City Magistrate Mitchell Kalauli. Those are the only three members of city staff that are employed directly by the City Council. All three employees’ contracts were last negotiated in 2021 and are set to expire on June 30, which is in line with the city’s previous practice of renegotiating those employees’ contracts every few years.
But none of the new contracts for Knudson, Garry and Kalauli have an end date this time around. Instead, all three contracts will continue “until terminated.” The contracts also make all three employees eligible for annual raises in line with Havasu’s pay structure for its other employees – which the city refers to as “step increases.” The contract states that Knudson, Garry and Kalauli would only be eligible for a step increase that is “equivalent to what is received by other city employees” and only if their salary is “below market” as determined by a salary survey performed by the Human Resources Department. The top three employees are also only eligible for the annual raise if other city employees receive a step increase that year.
The new contracts also provide an 11.5% raise for all three employees from their current contracts.
Knudson, Havasu’s City Manager since Dec. 30, 2017, would get a $22,425 increase to $217,425 per year starting July 1. Garry, Havasu’s Attorney since Dec. 14, 2011, would see her salary increase by $21,160 up to $205,160 per year. Kalauli, Havasu’s Magistrate since May 14, 2011, would receive a $19,550 raise, for a new annual salary of $189,550.
The City Council has already evaluated Knudson, Garry and Kalauli, and renegotiated their contracts during a pair of executive sessions over the last few weeks. Tuesday’s council meeting will provide the public its first glimpse at the potential new contracts.
The council’s first executive session on the topic was held on May 23 and was cut short after about 90 minutes because the council’s regular meeting was scheduled for the same evening. During that regular meeting, the council held a public hearing about the executive session and voted 5-1-1 to give all three employees a “favorable review.” The council also directed staff to “draft employment contracts as discussed in executive session.”
Councilmember Michele Lin voted against that motion. Councilmember Nancy Campbell abstained from voting, later telling Today’s News-Herald that she would have preferred separate votes on each employee individually rather than a single motion that applied to all three employees at once.
The second executive session, on June 1, was more focused on the contract negotiations according to statements made by Mayor Cal Sheehy at the time. After 3.5 hours behind closed doors, the council reconvened in a public hearing before voting 7-0 to direct staff to draft contracts for all three employees “as discussed in executive session.”
