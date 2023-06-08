A Lake Havasu City man was arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges during a traffic stop last weekend. Now he remains free from custody, as the Mohave County Attorney’s Office has declined to file a criminal complaint in the case.

Officers were stopped at a stoplight on June 2, near the intersection of South Acoma Boulevard and State Route 95. The vehicle in front of the officers’ cruiser made a left turn onto the highway, where the driver - Identified as 30-year-old Cody M. Love - reportedly made several sharp corrections. According to police, Love nearly struck a guardrail on the highway five times before officers initiated a traffic stop.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.