A Lake Havasu City man was arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges during a traffic stop last weekend. Now he remains free from custody, as the Mohave County Attorney’s Office has declined to file a criminal complaint in the case.
Officers were stopped at a stoplight on June 2, near the intersection of South Acoma Boulevard and State Route 95. The vehicle in front of the officers’ cruiser made a left turn onto the highway, where the driver - Identified as 30-year-old Cody M. Love - reportedly made several sharp corrections. According to police, Love nearly struck a guardrail on the highway five times before officers initiated a traffic stop.
Police say that Love was unable to provide a driver’s license at the time of that traffic stop, as his license was suspended for a previous DUI offense. According to the report, Love may have appeared to be visibly intoxicated at the scene.
Officers asked Love to exit his vehicle. When questioned, Love reportedly told police that he had a handgun in the center console of the vehicle.
Love was taken into custody at the scene. According to officers, Love admitted to the presence of an unloaded rifle in his vehicle’s back seat. Officers searched the vehicle, and allegedly found a glass pipe and a plastic container, each of which may have contained suspected methamphetamine.
Officers additionally found a loaded handgun in the vehicle’s center console, and a pill bottle containing 25 alleged fentanyl pills, according to the report. Officers also allegedly found 112 live 9 mm rounds in Love’s vehicle, as well as six glock magazines, an additional 30 round magazine, and a piece of burnt tinfoil containing a partially melted blue pill. According to a statement allegedly made by Love, he had smoked the pill prior to driving.
Love was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for evaluation. Officers obtained a warrant to take two samples of Love’s blood, to test for any potential intoxicants which may have been in his bloodstream at the time of his arrest.
After his release from Havasu Regional Medical Center, Love was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail. He has been charged with felony counts including possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to admit to the presence of a weapon in his possession, possession of a weapon in a drug offense and DUI.
Prosecutors chose not to pursue a felony complaint against Love on Tuesday, pending further investigation.
