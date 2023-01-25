Defense attorney Jaimye Ashley lost one battle but won another after the state rested Wednesday in the prosecution of one Lake Havasu City teenager for the death of another. Ashley is trying to build a self-defense case, not contesting that her client, Carter Beckwith, 19, shot and killed Daemon Petetan, 19, in a yard outside a July, 2021 house party at 2387 Alpine Lane.
When deputy Mohave County attorney Rod Albright rested his case early Wednesday afternoon, Ashley asked Judge Doug Camacho to direct a verdict of acquittal, contending the case should not proceed to the jury for deliberation because of insufficiency of evidence Albright introduced in his case in chief.
The dismissal, or Rule 20 motion, was argued outside the presence of the Superior Court jury whose members were sequestered in the jury room.
``This is a pretty clear self-defense case,” Ashley argued. ``There is insufficient evident to support a conviction.”
Albright countered that Beckwith admitted shooting Petetan and that the spent casing from the bullet that killed Petetan matched the pistol found in Beckwith’s vehicle when he was arrested in Parker hours after the homicide.
``There is sufficient evidence for a jury to conclude that the defendant intentionally caused the death of the victim,” Albright said. ``The state believes there’s more than enough evidence to send this to the jury.”
Judge Camacho sided with Albright, rejecting Ashley’s Rule 20 motion for his direct verdict of acquittal.
A 40-minute-long evidentiary hearing followed as Ashley battled for the right to call a witness she said is an expert qualified to testify about Petetan’s purported involvement in a gang. She said the jury needed to hear the testimony to understand why Beckwith was afraid of Petetan.
Albright objected, asserting Ashley was trying to attack the character of the victim, without properly qualifying former state gang task force officer Dustin Dobbyn. Taking the witness stand for the evidentiary hearing, Dobbyn, who now works as a defense investigator, told the Court that he observed Petetan’s social media accounts to explore his alleged involvement in the GDB gang, witnessing images of firearms, drug paraphernalia and gang sign display.
``A gang sign matters. GDB all over social media matters,” Ashley said. She said Dobbyn’s testimony lays foundation for Beckwith to explain the fear in his head and why shot Petetan.
Judge Camacho ruled in favor of Ashley, while providing complex instruction concerning what she would and would be allowed to ask Dobbyn when he took the witness stand late Wednesday afternoon. It remains to be seen whether Beckwith will testify and it appears the trial will finish before Monday, as originally projected.
Beckwith is charged with second degree murder. He told police that Petetan drew a weapon and pointed it at him first, before he drew his gun and fired at the victim.
Police investigating the crime scene did not find any weapon associated with Petetan.
