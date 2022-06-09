A California man remains free on bond this week after a Memorial Day boating accident that resulted in the death of a 7-year-old child at Buckskin Mountain State Park. Now prosecutors have yet to file for an indictment in the case, as San Bernardino County investigators continue their investigation.
“Investigators in the case have not submitted their findings for review yet,” said Public Information Officer Jacqueline Rodriguez, of the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office. “Once their investigation is finalized, we will determine whether the case will be filed in the district court.”
Arthur Garcia, 37, of Indio, was arrested May 29, after he allegedly operated his watercraft near the shoreline of Buckskin Mountain State Park. Garcia allegedly struck a 7-year-old child who was swimming about five feet from the shore. The child was transported to La Paz Regional Hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies said that Garcia appeared to have been intoxicated at the time of the accident, and was operating his vessel in a reckless or negligent manner. Garcia was taken into custody and transported to San Bernardino’s West Valley Detention Center under felony violations of California’s Harbor and Navigation Code.
Garcia was released from custody on May 31, on $200,000 bail.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office was unable to provide additional information in the case as of Thursday, according to Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Mara Rodriguez. Information in such cases will be limited prior to adjudication in district court, to protect the integrity of such cases.
More information will be reported in the case as it is made public by San Bernardino County officials.
