Last year, a Lake Havasu City man was accused in the attempted murder of an Arizona law enforcement officer. Attorneys for the defense have requested that evidence be suppressed in the case, and prosecutors are expected to challenge that motion in a hearing next week.
In the case of 48-year-old Juan Rodriguez, attorney Gregory McPhillips - who is himself a former Mohave County prosecutor - argued in his May 3 motion that Rodriguez’ Fourth Amendment rights were violated last year when Arizona Department of Public Safety Detective Donald Shed attempted to stop his vehicle. What followed were multiple exchanges of gunfire in which Shed and Rodriguez were ultimately wounded. All evidence in the case, McPhillips said, was collected by law enforcement through warrantless searches and seizures.
McPhillips said this month that Arizona law prohibited Shed from stopping Rodriguez without a warrant, during Shed’s initial drug trafficking investigation. But according to Deputy Mohave County Attorney Cameron Patt, McPhillips cited no specific statute in his motion to support that statement.
”It is well settled law that reasonable suspicion is enough to support an investigative traffic stop,” Patt said in a May 12 counterargument. “Peace officers may stop and detain a person as is reasonably necessary to investigate an actual suspected violation.”
Last April, Department of Public Safety Detectives surveilled a Kingman residence in reference to reported drug activity. According to Mohave County prosecutors, Detectives saw two suspects leaving that residence in a white BMW. Shed pursued that vehicle in his unmarked cruiser, anticipating a traffic violation that may justify stopping the vehicle’s driver.
According to Patt, Shed was legally permitted to stop Rodriguez’ vehicle after allegedly witnessing the defendant, who failed to stop at a posted stop sign. And shed was further permitted to pursue Rodriguez, Patt said, when the defendant attempted to flee from Shed.
Patt said McPhillips motion was ultimately rendered moot by one fact of the case - Shed never successfully conducted a traffic stop in the case: According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office last April, Rodriguez continued to flee from Shed through Kingman, before attempting to ram the detective’s vehicle. When Shed ordered Rodriguez and companion Tabitha Rubash, 19, to exit the vehicle, one of the vehicle’s occupants opened fire on Shed with a fully automatic weapon.
Shed was wounded, and Rodriguez fled the scene. According to Patt, Shed’s attempt to stop Rodriguez last year without a warrant could neither be illegal nor unconstitutional - It was a traffic stop that Shed never had the opportunity to conduct.
Patt further argued that the fact Rodriguez may have been a person of interest in Shed’s DPS drug-trafficking investigation didn’t bar Shed from stopping Rodriguez’ vehicle due to a witnessed traffic infraction. Patt cited federal precedent in stating that an officer’s ability to conduct a traffic stop has no bearing on the motivation of the officer, and that temporary detention of a suspect during a traffic stop does not violate one’s constitutional rights.
Rodriguez, who was at that time a wanted felon in Mohave County, allegedly fled to Kingman’s Mohave Community College campus. There, law enforcement officials believed he had fled into the nearby desert. Mohave County Sheriff’s Deputies found Rodriguez after a brief search, where Rodriguez which resulted in another exchange of gunfire before Rodriguez was wounded and taken into custody.
Law enforcement officials later recovered evidence in the case including five firearms, multiple mobile phones, a ledger, drug paraphernalia, about $30,000 in cash, and bags containing suspected quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Attorneys are expected to discuss McPhillip’s motion to suppress that evidence at a May 24 hearing.
