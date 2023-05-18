Juan M. Rodriguez

Last year, a Lake Havasu City man was accused in the attempted murder of an Arizona law enforcement officer. Attorneys for the defense have requested that evidence be suppressed in the case, and prosecutors are expected to challenge that motion in a hearing next week.

In the case of 48-year-old Juan Rodriguez, attorney Gregory McPhillips - who is himself a former Mohave County prosecutor - argued in his May 3 motion that Rodriguez’ Fourth Amendment rights were violated last year when Arizona Department of Public Safety Detective Donald Shed attempted to stop his vehicle. What followed were multiple exchanges of gunfire in which Shed and Rodriguez were ultimately wounded. All evidence in the case, McPhillips said, was collected by law enforcement through warrantless searches and seizures.

