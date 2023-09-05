Charles Maggs

Charles A. Maggs.

The Mohave County Attorney’s Office declined to pursue felony charges against a Needles man accused of causing a motor vehicle accident while under the influence of possible narcotics. Now, prosecutors say those charges could be brought back once blood testing in the case is complete.

Charles Maggs, 41, was arrested Aug. 17 in Lake Havasu City on felony counts including aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and aggravated DUI. The charges stem from police investigation into an accident near the intersection of State Route 95 and Acoma Boulevard, in which police say Maggs was responsible.

0
0
3
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.