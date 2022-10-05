Mohave County prosecutors have filed to dismiss charges of first-degree murder against a Fort Mohave man accused in the murder of his girlfriend’s 1-year-old child.
Nikko McLachlan, 27, was charged with counts of murder and child abuse in January, after the victim was transported to a Las Vegas hospital for emergency medical treatment. The child died in hospital care, and medical staff may have made indications of possible abuse as the cause. But according to Deputy Mohave County Attorney Kenneth Sheffield, an exact medical diagnosis and expert opinion on the child’s cause of death remained pending as of Monday.
McLachlan’s aunt, Kimberly Carde, said the decision is cold comfort to the family of a man who may have been wrongfully accused.
“What happened to my nephew and our whole family … I hope it never has to happen to another person,” Carde said on Wednesday. “Nikko suffered mentally and emotionally. As his aunt, to see him go through that was heartbreaking.”
The case began Jan. 7, when the child’s mother reported that he wasn’t breathing. Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the location, where they found McLachlan attempting to administer CPR. Deputies assisted McLachlan until Fort Mohave paramedics arrived, and transported the child to Valley View Medical Center. The child was later flown to UMC Children’s Hospital in Las Vegas.
The victim died Jan. 10 while in hospital care, and investigators initially reported the cause of death may have included extensive brain injury. McLachlan was booked into custody at Mohave County Jail on Jan. 13, and indicted one week later.
On Sept. 23, Phoenix defense attorney Shannon Peters argued that McLachlan’s case be remanded to a grand jury, alleging that detectives in the case may have made misleading statements that falsely implicated McLachlan in the child’s death. The child was twice diagnosed with the coronavirus, Peters argued, and suffered from an ear infection that had spread into the child’s skull. The child had not seen a pediatrician since he was two months old, and was brought to the emergency room multiple times in the two months prior to his death. This information was not disclosed to a grand jury in January, when McLachlan was indicted.
Further, Peters said that detectives in the case reported that only McLachlan and the child’s mother were with the victim prior to his death. Peters said last week that the child was cared for by several people during a trip to California in the weeks prior to the child’s death.
According to Peters, detectives in the case made accusations related to possible “shaken baby syndrome.” But according to Peters, that accusation has yet to be corroborated by evidence.
Mohave Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe ordered prosecuting attorneys last month to remand the case to a grand jury with medical evidence to indicate the circumstances involved in the child’s death, or to dismiss the case against McLachlan.
Sheffield filed his motion to dismiss charges against McLachlan without prejudice this week, as investigation continues into the child’s death.
“We obviously believe this dismissal is in the interests of justice,” Peters said on Wednesday. “Our position is that this detective had evidence in his hands that he ignored. The investigation was shortsighted, rushed, and my client will be forever impacted by the fact he was charged with a crime he did not commit. The detective lied and misled a grand jury, and the State facilitated that. It should never have gotten this far.”
