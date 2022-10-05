Nikko McLachlan

Mohave County prosecutors have filed to dismiss charges of first-degree murder against a Fort Mohave man accused in the murder of his girlfriend’s 1-year-old child.

Nikko McLachlan, 27, was charged with counts of murder and child abuse in January, after the victim was transported to a Las Vegas hospital for emergency medical treatment. The child died in hospital care, and medical staff may have made indications of possible abuse as the cause. But according to Deputy Mohave County Attorney Kenneth Sheffield, an exact medical diagnosis and expert opinion on the child’s cause of death remained pending as of Monday.

