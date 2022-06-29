A Lake Havasu City man accused of exchanging gunfire with law enforcement officers is scheduled to appear in court next month, where a plea agreement could be finalized with Mohave County prosecutors.
Jason J. Boon, 48, was scheduled to appear Monday at a Donald Hearing in Mohave Superior Court, where the terms of a possible plea agreement would be heard and possibly accepted by the defendant. That hearing was postponed, as prosecutors work to ensure Boon’s legal counsel has been provided with all relevant discovery materials in the case.
The case began on April 4, when neighbors reported that Boon had erected bedsheets surrounding his home on the 3300 block of Mockingbird Drive. The sheets were scrawled with allegedly threatening statements toward neighbors and statements that he would engage with police if confronted at his residence. On the same day, Boon was also accused of contacting a protected party in violation of an existing restraining order.
At about 9 p.m, Boon reportedly fired a weapon in the direction of responding officers. Officers returned fire, grazing Boon’s arm in the exchange. According to police, Boon barricaded himself in his residence after the exchange, beginning a four-hour standoff with law enforcement officers.
Entrance to the 3300 block of Mockingbird Drive was restricted to traffic, as well as to Boon’s own neighbors until the early hours of April 5, when Boon surrendered himself into police custody.
Boon was later indicted on felony charges including four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of disorderly conduct with a weapon and one count of discharging a weapon within Lake Havasu City limits.
According to Deputy Mohave County Attorney Cameron Patt, a plea agreement has been offered to Boon and his attorney. Under the agreement, Boon would plead guilty to four counts of aggravated assault, with the remaining charges against him dismissed. Each count will be punishable by a presumptive 3.5-year sentence, which may be applied consecutively or concurrently, at the court’s discretion.
Patt says Boon’s attorney is expected to draft a counter-offer to the existing plea agreement in advance of Boon’s next hearing on July 14, in Mohave Superior Court.
