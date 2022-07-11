A Lake Havasu City man could receive a death sentence if he is found guilty in the alleged murder of a Phoenix woman earlier this year.
According to court records, Maricopa County prosecutors have offered no plea agreement in the case of Joshua C. Bagley, 26, who was accused in the May 6 strangling death of 46-year-old Diane Craig. Prosecutors could argue for the death penalty at an August hearing, as Bagley awaits trial on charges of first-degree murder, third-degree burlgary and kidnapping with death or physical injury.
Maricopa County law enforcement officials say that Bagley and Craig boarded a Valley Metro bus in the Phoenix area on May 6. The two sat next to each other in the rear of the vehicle, as the only passengers on board. When the bus reached its last stop, Bagley left the scene on foot - and Craig was found by the bus driver shortly afterward, with the straps of her handbag twisted around her neck.
Craig was transported from the scene to a Phoenix area hospital, where she reportedly died as result of what investigators called “internal decapitation.”
According to investigators, video surveillance footage from the passenger bus appeared to show Bagley in the act of strangling the victim while the bus was en route, and then stealing from her before moving toward the front of the bus before departing at its final stop.
Bagley was found and arrested in a Phoenix neighborhood on May 10, when police responded to the area after receiving reports of a suspicious person.
Bagley was wanted in Mohave County prior to Craig’s death
Investigators say Bagley may have had a history of drug use, and had been boarding with a Lake Havasu City homeowner when Bagley and his wife became homeless. When Bagley showed allegedly erratic behavior, the homeowner reportedly asked him to leave.
According to police, Bagley stole the homeowner’s vehicle, which was later found in a nearby desert area. Bagley was indicted Feb. 17 on charges of unlawful use of a means of transportation. In that case, Bagley reportedly failed to appear for a scheduled March 7 arraignment, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
That warrant was executed by police officers in the city of Mesa on April 2, and Bagley was transported to Maricopa County Jail to await extradition. According to Lake Havasu City Police statements, Maricopa County Jail officials later accidentally released Bagley from custody.
Bagley was released a second time before the alleged murder
According to statements in May by Lake Havasu City Police Lt. Kirk Cesena, local law enforcement officials were soon informed of Bagley’s arrest in Maricopa County. According to Cesena, Havasu officials told the Mesa Police Department to inform the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office when Bagley was ready for extradition.
As a matter of practice, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is responsible for extradition of inmates to Mohave County.
But Mohave County law enforcement officials said in May that they were never informed of Bagley’s arrest in Mesa.
Instead, Cesena said Maricopa County Jail officials may have mistakenly contacted the Lake Havasu City Police Department when Bagley was prepared for extradition. According to Cesena, local police dispatchers informed the jail that the Lake Havasu City Police Department would not be retrieving Bagley.
Bagley was ultimately released from custody, and remained at large in the Phoenix area. The warrant for Bagley’s arrest was quashed, and a new warrant would be required to ensure his extradition to Mohave County.
Even as Mohave County prosecutors sought a new warrant for Bagley’s arrest, Bagley was again arrested on April 30 - this time in the city of Goodyear - on charges of DUI and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Maricopa County justice officials, unaware of the warrant pending in Mohave Superior Court, released Bagley from custody May 3 on his own recognizance. The warrant for his extradition to Mohave County was reissued only seven hours after Bagley’s release.
Craig’s body would be found three days later.
Death penalty may apply
Bagley appeared Thursday in Maricopa Superior Court for a pre-trial conference in the case. According to court records, Bagley has pleaded not guilty to charges related to Craig’s death.
Court records show that the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office will have the option of filing a notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Bagley at next month’s hearing.
According to the Arizona Supreme Court, an Aug. 18 hearing has been scheduled. At that hearing, prosecutors may argue in favor of the death penalty against Bagley. The defendant’s attorneys have filed for an extension of time before a notice of intent to file for the death penalty is submitted to the court. Prosecutors are also expected to seek classification of the case as “complex,” which would allow an extension of statutory deadlines in those proceedings without violating Bagley’s constitutional right to a speedy trial.
Barring a continuance in the case, Bagley’s trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 17 in Phoenix.
