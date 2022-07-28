Mohave County defense attorneys last week called to have murder charges remanded to a grand jury in the case of a Lake Havasu City murder that occurred 17 years ago. Now, prosecutors say that no reconsideration is warranted in the pursuit of justice.
California resident Stacy Childs, 60, of Santa Cruz, was arrested at his home in early April after DNA evidence in the 2005 murder of Ottawa resident Barbara Kalow allegedly identified Childs as the party responsible. Defense attorneys said last week that prosecutors may have ignored exculpatory evidence when presenting their case to a grand jury in May. But according to prosecutors, that evidence may not have been as “exculpatory” as the defense believed.
Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Paul Amann said last week that the state failed to establish the existence of the possible murder weapon in Kalow’s death - a phone cord that may have been used to strangle her in her hotel room in early April of 2005. Amann stated the cord may not have even been connected to the room’s phone when Kalow checked into the hotel.
Amann further said the state further failed to disclose the existence of a possibly suspicious employee reported at the scene of the crime, the Windsor Inn on London Bridge Road. Further, Amann said the state failed to inform the grand jury of testimony from a witness who allegedly said an acquaintance had confessed to the killing shortly after Kalow’s death.
But according to prosecutors, the presence of the phone cord in Kalow’s room - or lack thereof - was secondary to the fact that Childs has been accused of assaulting previous girlfriends in a similar fashion.
Prosecutors say that the appearance of a possibly suspicious employee at the location was based on an incident that was reported as long as four years prior to Kalow’s death. And the person who allegedly confessed to Kalow’s killing was eliminated as a suspect, according to prosecutors, when it appeared as though that confession - that the person said he raped and strangled the victim to death - did not coincide with facts of the case.
Moreover, prosecutors say that DNA recovered from beneath the victim’s fingernails did not match that of the person who allegedly confessed to the crime - but it did match Childs’ own.
As such, Deputy Mohave County Attorney Amanda Claerhout has asked that the court deny Childs’ request to remand the case to a Mohave County Grand Jury for further review.
Childs has 12 prior felony convictions in the state of California, the first of which took place in 1982.
Almost a year before Kalow’s death, Childs was convicted of one felony count of false imprisonment in Santa Cruz county. Childs was sentenced to a term of probation under a plea agreement with prosecutors.
Childs was allegedly known to have been in Lake Havasu City at the time of Kalow’s death in April 2005.
One month later, Childs was charged in Santa Cruz County with counts of theft of a motor vehicle, evading a law enforcement officer and injury to a police officer. Childs pleaded guilty in that case to the charge of evading a police officer, for which he was ultimately incarcerated.
Kalow’s death remained unsolved until this year, after the case was reopened in 2018.
As of this week, Childs remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $1 million bond.
Childs is next scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court on Aug. 1, in the courtroom of Judge Derek Carlisle.
