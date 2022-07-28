Stacy Childs

Stacy Childs

Mohave County defense attorneys last week called to have murder charges remanded to a grand jury in the case of a Lake Havasu City murder that occurred 17 years ago. Now, prosecutors say that no reconsideration is warranted in the pursuit of justice.

California resident Stacy Childs, 60, of Santa Cruz, was arrested at his home in early April after DNA evidence in the 2005 murder of Ottawa resident Barbara Kalow allegedly identified Childs as the party responsible. Defense attorneys said last week that prosecutors may have ignored exculpatory evidence when presenting their case to a grand jury in May. But according to prosecutors, that evidence may not have been as “exculpatory” as the defense believed.

