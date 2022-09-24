An Albuquerque man remains in custody after allegedly shooting his wife last month during an argument in their vehicle. The victim has since recanted her accusation against the defendant - but although justice may be blind, prosecutors say it isn’t oblivious.
The Mohave County Attorney’s Office on Thursday challenged a request by defense counsel for new release conditions in the case of 45-year-old Christopher Begaye, who is now awaiting trial on charges of second-degree murder. Deputy Mohave County Public Defender George Hibbeler argued in a Sept. 14 court filing that the victim now says Begaye is innocent. But prosecutors now say there is evidence sufficient to prove Begaye’s guilt despite the victim’s allegedly inconsistent testimony.
The case began Aug. 9, while Begaye and the victim were driving in the area of Park Terrace Avenue. According to prosecutors, the couple were arguing in their vehicle. At some point during that argument, prosecutors say the defendant - who has a prior felony conviction - grabbed a revolver inside the vehicle and pointed it at the victim.
Prosecutors quoted Begaye as saying, “What, you think I won’t hurt you?”
Shortly after that statement was allegedly made, prosecutors say Begaye fired his weapon. The bullet struck the victim in the area of her upper left shoulder, before becoming embedded in the vehicle’s headrest. After the incident took place, prosecutors say the victim emerged from the vehicle, screaming as Begaye fled the scene. Witnesses contacted emergency dispatchers afterward.
Prosecutors say there’s ‘substance’ to accusations
The victim was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, where she reportedly gave her statement to police. According to the Mohave County Attorney’s Office, the victim told police that Begaye had been drinking throughout the day, and was intoxicated at the time of the incident.
Officers found Begaye sleeping on a bench at the Shops at Lake Havasu shortly after the shooting took place, and arrested him at the scene.
Under questioning, prosecutors say Begaye corroborated testimony as to his intoxication. Begaye also allegedly told detectives that emotions were high at the time of the shooting because his family’s other vehicles were out of gasoline. And Begaye and the victim, who prosecutors say are both substance abusers, were out of methamphetamine at the time of the shooting.
Prosecutors say that later lab test results showed the presence of methamphetamine in Begaye’s bloodstream, and showed him to have a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.193% at the time of his arrest.
Begaye, who may still have been intoxicated under questioning, allegedly made several self-contradictory statements to officers. Begaye initially denied the presence of a gun in their vehicle, later said that he didn’t know the victim, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors also say Begaye later admitted to discarding the weapon used in the shooting, before telling police that the shooting was unintentional.
Prosecutors say that when confronted with the inconsistencies in his story, Begaye allegedly slammed his hands down and told investigators, “Alright, I did it, now what?”
According to the Mohave County Attorney’s Office, Begaye later reverted to his original statement, that he had done nothing wrong.
At the time of his arrest, Begaye was wanted for probation violation out of Kansas.
“In this incident, the defendant shot a loved one,” said Deputy Mohave County Attorney Leah Nelson in her Sept. 22 response to the defendant’s motion to revise Begaye’s release conditions. “Luckily, her injuries were not fatal. The incident occurred in a residential neighborhood, in a vehicle. This is a prime example of being a danger to the community.”
According to Nelson, Begaye should be denied bond altogether in the case.
“The victim is now uncooperative with prosecution, wanting the defendant to be released,” Nelson said. “She has begun to recant her story. However, even without her testimony, the weight of the evidence against the defendant is good.”
Attorneys were scheduled to argue for and against revising the conditions of Begaye’s release at a Sept. 23 court hearing. The results of that hearing were not publicly available as of 3 p.m. Friday.
As of Friday, Begaye remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $1 million bond.
