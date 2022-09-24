Begaye

Christopher Begaye

An Albuquerque man remains in custody after allegedly shooting his wife last month during an argument in their vehicle. The victim has since recanted her accusation against the defendant - but although justice may be blind, prosecutors say it isn’t oblivious.

The Mohave County Attorney’s Office on Thursday challenged a request by defense counsel for new release conditions in the case of 45-year-old Christopher Begaye, who is now awaiting trial on charges of second-degree murder. Deputy Mohave County Public Defender George Hibbeler argued in a Sept. 14 court filing that the victim now says Begaye is innocent. But prosecutors now say there is evidence sufficient to prove Begaye’s guilt despite the victim’s allegedly inconsistent testimony.

