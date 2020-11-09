In a case that began earlier this year, a California man is now facing felony charges after he was accused of sharing nude images of a Lake Havasu City victim in a group text message.
Police say that Anthony R. Bayardo, 41, of Perris, began an alleged campaign of harassment against the victim as early as March. Beyardo, who was once romantically involved with the victim, allegedly began text messaging her in an attempt to regain her affection. According to the police report, the victim told Beyardo to leave her alone.
The victim allegedly blocked Beyardo on multiple social media accounts, according to her statements to police, but Beyardo was allegedly able to hack into those accounts and unblock himself.
In February, Beyardo allegedly demanded the return of a mobile phone from the victim, as well as a hoodie and money for the tires installed on her truck. Beyardo allegedly threatened to share nude photographs he’d saved of the victim if she didn’t comply.
According to the report, Beyardo allegedly contacted the victim’s parents and began to harass them, as well as the victim’s new boyfriend. The victim allegedly told police Beyardo left her two voicemails, indicating that he would stop if she gave him what he believed he was owed.
In March, Beyardo allegedly sent the victim a large number of text messages, and sent her nude images in a group text message.
On March 24, police began a search for Beyardo as criminal charges in the case were forwarded to the Mohave County Attorney’s Office. Beyardo was later summoned to appear in Mohave Superior Court on felony charges of unlawful distribution of images.
Beyardo was arraigned Aug. 17, and is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court for a status conference in the case later this month.
