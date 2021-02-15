A Lake Havasu City man is facing more than a decade in prison if he’s found guilty on charges of sexual assault and sexual conduct with a minor, which were filed against him last month. And if prosecutors have their way, he’ll serve even more time due to aggravating factors in the case.
Michael J. Leander, 20, was arrested Jan. 6 after an investigation by the Lake Havasu City Police Department into an incident reported in November. According to police, Leander drank alcohol at his residence with the 16-year-old victim before driving her home. Investigators say Leander then took the victim to a shed at the rear of her family’s property, which had been converted to a small guest room, and sexually assaulted her. According to police, the victim was barely conscious at the time of the alleged assault.
Mohave County prosecutors this month cited multiple aggravating factors in the case. Prosecutors say those factors included an alleged sexual motivation by Leander; as well as physical, emotional or psychological harm allegedly inflicted upon the victim.
Leander could face a maximum of 14 years in prison if convicted on charges of sexual assault, and two years if convicted of sexual conduct with a minor.
Last month, court officials filed a letter in Leander’s case, sent from the defendant to Mohave Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe. In that letter, Leander indicated his desire for a plea agreement in the case. The letter written by Leander said that he hoped that plea agreement would result in a sentence of less than three years in prison.
Leander will be represented in the case by the Mohave County Legal Defender’s Office. The status of plea negotiations between attorneys in the case, if any, were unknown as of Friday afternoon.
A status conference in the case has been scheduled for March 9. As of Friday, Leander remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $50,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.