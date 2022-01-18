A Lake Havasu City man accused of fathering a child with an underage mother is expected to stand trial later this year. And according to court documents filed by Mohave County prosecutors last week, this isn’t his first - The defendant allegedly fathered a child in a similar case 30 years ago.
The Mohave County Attorney’s Office filed a motion on Friday to allow evidence from a 1991 California case against defendant Terry L. Fichtelman, 63, in his pending criminal trial.
Fichtelman, who is now charged with counts of sexual conduct with a minor younger than 15, was previously convicted in California on 100 counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor. He served 20 years of a 38-year sentence for the offense before his parole from the California Department of Corrections in 2010. Now prosecutors have made public the scope of those charges - and the fate of the previous child allegedly fathered by Fichtelman - three decades ago.
Fichtelman was 32 years old at that time, and married. He and his wife had fostered the victim, an 11-year-old girl, with whom Fichtelman allegedly began a sexual relationship that spanned from February and August of 1990. The victim became pregnant during that relationship, according to prosecutors.
“The victim reported that the defendant treated her like an adult, loved her, and told her that he looks at her as a woman, and not as a child,” wrote Deputy Mohave County Attorney James Schoppman last week. “He said that he would stay if she wanted to keep the baby.”
After Fichtelman’s 1990 arrest in California, the state ordered the victim - who would now be in her early 40s - to have an abortion.
Schoppman requested on Friday that a jury in Fichtelman’s pending criminal case be permitted to hear details of the defendant’s 1991 conviction this year.
Fichtelman was charged last June with counts of sexual conduct with a minor, after a paternity test allegedly showed him to be the father of a child conceived when the victim was 14 years old.
According to Fichtelman’s felony indictment, the offense occurred between October 2017 and January 2018, when Fichtelman and the victim both lived in the same housing lot on the 4000 block of East Blue Canyon Road. Fichtelman was taken into custody by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office after investigators received paternity test results that appeared to show that Fichtelman was the father of the victim’s recently-born child.
The victim, who is now an adult, has appealed to Mohave Superior Court Judge Douglas Camacho for leniency on Fichtelman’s behalf.
As of Tuesday, Fichtelman remained free from custody on $25,000 bond.
