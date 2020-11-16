A Mohave County prosecutor announced last week that felony charges will be filed against the driver in an alleged DUI accident that caused almost a quarter-million dollars in damage to the London Bridge.
Four months after the July 3 accident, repairs to three sections of balusters along the edge of the historic bridge were completed late last week. City officials estimated the cost of repairs to be about $235,000, all but $1,000 of which was covered by insurance. Now, 24-year-old New York resident Adam N. Carpenter could be left with a very expensive bill to pay.
“We’re waiting on an exact cost from Lake Havasu City,” said Deputy Mohave County Attorney Reed Weisberg on Thursday. “We don’t need it, but it will be a cleaner case if we can have a solid figure. I’m anticipating that felony charges will be filed soon.”
According to Weisberg, the last DUI accident that caused damage to the London Bridge occurred in 2014. That accident caused an estimated $146,000 in damage to the bridge, Weisberg said, and wasn’t nearly as severe as the damage allegedly caused by Carpenter earlier this year.
“It’s pretty rare when we see cases in which more than $100,000 in damage is done,” Weisberg said. “More than $10,000 in criminal damage to property carries a sentence of one year to 3.75 years in prison, but he could be eligible for probation at the judge’s discretion. (Carpenter) will also face a misdemeanor DUI charge, which could result in six months in jail. And there will be a restitution order as well.”
According to alleged witnesses in the case, Carpenter was allegedly intoxicated when he drove from a nearby bar in his pickup truck on July 3. Carpenter allegedly sideswiped a passing off-highway vehicle while driving on the London Bridge, before striking a curb and leaving the roadway. Carpenter’s vehicle collided with three sections of decorative balusters at the scene before coming to a stop. When officers arrived, the police report said, the front end of his vehicle was suspended above the Bridgewater Channel, 40 feet below.
A U.S. Marine, Carpenter allegedly admitted to consuming alcohol prior to driving when questioned by officers. Carpenter allegedly agreed to perform a series of field sobriety tests at the scene, the report said, but he was unable to complete them.
Carpenter was arrested on suspicion of DUI and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail. A test of his breath at the facility allegedly showed his blood-alcohol concentration to be 0.193% - more than twice the legal limit to drive in the state of Arizona – at the time of his arrest.
When questioned about the incident, Carpenter did not appear to understand the historical significance of the bridge, which spanned the Thames River in London for more than 140 years before it was purchased and transported to Lake Havasu City in 1968 by Havasu founder Robert P. McCulloch.
As of last week, Carpenter remained free from custody on his own recognizance.
