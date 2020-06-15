The pandemic hasn’t interrupted the pursuit of a higher education, but it has changed the way prospective students learn about their options for enrolling. Face-to-face meetings are too risky because of the coronavirus, so Mohave Community College devised an alternate plan.
The school is presenting several virtual sessions that will explain the admissions process. The question-and-answer format allows participants to actively take part in the discussions.
Anyone with a computer or mobile device and internet service can take part in the sessions. The online sessions occur via Zoom videoconferencing. Guests can also watch the sessions live on the college Facebook page at Facebook.com/Mohavecc.
Information about multiple options to pay for tuition and fees will also be shared. According to a news release from MCC, prospective students can fill out the free application for federal student aid. They may find that they qualify for a Pell Grant, which may cover all or some of their tuition, fees and living expenses. MCC also has a foundation that raises scholarship money to help Mohave County residents pay for college.
The sessions
The nine college admissions sessions occur three times each week over the next three weeks — once each Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
When: 5 p.m. Monday, June 15, June 22 and June 29
Where: Zoom address: mohave.zoom.us/j/94558610495
When: Noon Tuesday, June 16, June 23 and June 30
Where: Zoom address: mohave.zoom.us/j/98270095806
When: 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, June 24 and July 1
Where: Zoom address: mohave.zoom.us/j/91193149712
To apply immediately, visit www.Mohave.edu and click the apply button. For assistance, call 866-664-2832.
