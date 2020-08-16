Dozens of Havasu residents gathered on Main Street Saturday morning, decked out in blue and ready to face the summer heat to help bring awareness to child sex trafficking.
The “Protect Our Children” march, organized by local residents, started at Smoketree Avenue and McCulloch Boulevard at 8 a.m. Participants then marched down both sides of the street with their signs, ending at the intersection of Lake Havasu Avenue and McCulloch Blvd.
Over 100 people showed up for the event, organized via Facebook. One resident, Sarah Wafford, said she came out to show her support because “children are the number one priority.”
“We’ve had enough time stuck in our houses, that we’re all waking up,” Wafford said.
Last year, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received more than 10,700 reports regarding possible child sex trafficking – and according to the Center, one in six runaways last year were believed to be victims.
“It starts with raising awareness,” resident Daina Alvord said. “We’re planning to start a foundation, and collect donations and supplies. Then we’ll find organizations that take down traffickers across the state and across the country.”
