Covid-19 related protective structures ordered installed by Buster Johnson are being removed as Supervisor Ron Gould takes over as chairman of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors (BOS).
The leadership gavel will pass between the District 3 and 5 supervisors at the next board meeting in the BOS auditorium in Kingman on Monday, Jan. 3.
Gould said he will not change the meeting format.
``I’m going to keep The Call to the Public at the start of the meeting to get it out of the way,’’ Gould said. He said he has directed staff to remove paneling Johnson placed between himself and other board members.
``I’m going to take down the plexi glass barrier around the Chairman seat,” Gould said. ``It’s hard to communicate past the thing. When I would try to talk to supervisor Johnson we would have to roll back from behind the barrier and it’s kind of hard to see people on the other side of the chairman.”
Gould said he has also ordered the removal of the movie theater style ribbon, stretched between stanchions, that keeps the general public back from board members.
“I think it just kind of creates a barrier of separation between the folks we represent and ourselves,” Gould said.
The new year brings new property and facility management responsibility for the county.
“We need to get on top of the Fairgrounds. We’ll take that over on the first day of the New year,” Gould said. “We’ll get our folks in there, get it operational and figure out what’s going on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.