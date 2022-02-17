A thousand protesting truckers could make their way through Mohave County next week.
Organizers of a protest called “The People’s Convoy” are still holding details about their plans close to the vest. But earlier this week one of the group’s organizers announced that the convoy of truckers will begin in Barstow, California on Feb. 23 before making its way across the country to Washington D.C. by early March. According to the group’s mission statement posted on its website, the protest aims to end covid-19 mandates throughout the country, which the group claims are unconstitutional.
“We want this government to bring back the Constitution by ending the Emergency Powers Act,” said People’s Convoy member Mike Landis in a video posted on the groups website. “Then those that were a part of this whole scheme to be held accountable per the way of the Constitution for their actions, and the people that died as a result of them. We the people want our country back.”
Earlier this week organizer Maureen Steele announced some of the group’s plans during an interview on Newsmax, including the start date of Feb. 23 and the starting location in Barstow. She also said that the group has about 1,000 truckers signed up to join them so far.
During the interview, Newsmax displayed a map of the purported route that appears to follow I-40 through the southwest which would bring the convoy through the heart of Mohave County and less than 30 miles from Lake Havasu City. Furthermore, the map identifies several cities along the route including Kingman, Lupton, Glenrio, Texas and then Washington D.C.
But during the interview Steele said the exact route and the locations where the group intends to spend a night will not be announced until shortly before their arrival.
“We realize that there is a little bit of potential for frustration and confusion, but for operational security it is kind of paramount that we hold back on some information until just a couple days before we launch,” Steele said on Newsmax. “We will be marshalling at particular areas, and we will be releasing those about 24 hours – give or take – in advance of where we will be stopping at night.”
But Steele did say that the group plans to give communities at least some advanced notice in order to prepare.
“We will have units going out a couple days ahead, just to check in with law enforcement in towns ahead of the convoy if we are going to be marshalling there for the evening to make sure they are prepared for our massive convoy to roll into town,” Steele said.
Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster did not respond to questions from Today’s News-Herald about the group’s potential path through the county, or whether he has been contacted by the People’s Convoy. The Kingman Police Department did not immediately respond to questions on Thursday either.
Located 206 miles east of Barstow on I-40, if the convoy does end up stopping in Kingman it would likely be the group’s first stop on its cross-country trip.
The People’s Convoy was inspired by the “Freedom Convoy” in Canada – and it refers to “our Canadian brothers and sisters who led the charge” on its website. The Freedom Convoy has been protesting covid mandates by blocking roads throughout the capital city of Ottawa for the past couple weeks and halted all traffic across the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Ontario and Detroit for six days last week. The Freedom Convoy is demanding an end to all covid-19 restrictions in Canada or the resignation of government officials including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
(1) comment
For God's sake, don't you people have anything constructive to do? This is so childish!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.