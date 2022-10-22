Helen Shellenberger passed away earlier this month at the age of 99. She believed that staying active was the key to her long life.

She swam regularly in her mid-90s, and although dealing with hearing loss, her mind stayed sharp, and her sense of humor could still put a smile on someone’s face. Her verbal skills and memory were as good as those 30 years younger.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.