Helen Shellenberger passed away earlier this month at the age of 99. She believed that staying active was the key to her long life.
She swam regularly in her mid-90s, and although dealing with hearing loss, her mind stayed sharp, and her sense of humor could still put a smile on someone’s face. Her verbal skills and memory were as good as those 30 years younger.
A proud member of the Greatest Generation, Shellenberger volunteered for the Navy in World War II and became among the first to serve with the Women Accepted for Voluntary Emergency Service. President Franklyn Roosevelt created the WAVES when he signed Public Law 689 on July 30, 1942, to authorize the women’s branch of the Navy reserve. Enacting this law freed men for sea duty by replacing them with women.
WAVES could serve in the Navy as officers or enlisted personnel with the same rank and rate of pay as their male counterparts. They were the first group of military women to receive equal pay and status. That fact meant the world to Shellenberger, who proudly proclaimed, “We led the way for women. We broke the glass ceiling.”
On December 7, 1941, the Japanese Imperial Navy bombed the U.S. Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, killing 2,400 Americans and wounding another 1,000. The surprise attack destroyed or disabled about 20 ships and 300 aircraft.
At the time, Shellenberger was living at home in Columbia, Pennsylvania, helping her family make ends meet. On a “balmy Sunday afternoon,” she and six girlfriends were listening to the radio and singing along to the popular tunes of the day when the broadcast was interrupted.
Shellenberger recalled that the announcer said Japan “bombed Pearl Harbor and this means war.” Her friends looked at each other and said, “Where’s Pearl Harbor?”
Stunned, the 18-year old headed home. “I was crying big tears because I knew my brothers were going to war. Then I said to myself, ‘I’m going to go, too.’”
Her father served in the Army in World War I and told stories about the “cold, wet, weary trenches in France.” That’s why Helen and her three brothers joined the Navy. “We weren’t going to end up in a cold, wet, dirty trench,” she said. “My sister didn’t join the Navy, but she married a sailor, so we forgave her.”
After being rejected by recruiters for being too young at 18 and 19, Shellenberger joined the Navy in 1943 on her 20th birthday.
In boot camp, Shellenberger jumped from a 25-foot tower, the distance from the main deck of a ship to the water’s surface, and swam. Of the 400 women who jumped and swam that day, the instructors only picked 10 for advanced training. She was one of them.
Shellenberger, a pharmacist’s mate, spent most of her time at the Naval Submarine Base in New London, Connecticut, caring for wounded sailors and helping doctors; one of her patients was Admiral Nimitz.
The young redhead assisted another redhead named Dr. Thomas Norval Hepburn, MD. “I thought he was a nice guy,” she said. “But he never asked for my opinions.” The young doctor was the kid brother of Academy Award-winning actress Katharine Hepburn.
Shellenberger said that when the actress visited her brother, Hepburn had to walk down an aisle to his office, passing between rows of 20 beds on each side of the aisle.
“Hepburn would never look to the right or the left,” Shellenberger explained. “She wouldn’t pay any attention to the patients—or me either. I’d be there with a tray of medications, and if I didn’t back up, she’d knock me over.”
Recent medical school graduates were given 90-day military training during the war and promoted to ensign, earning the nickname “90-day Wonders.” Shellenberger made the rounds with one of these newbies when they came to a woman with severe cramps.
“(The doctor) looked at me and said, ‘When in doubt, use ice.’ That was in every one of our medical books,” she said with a laugh. “Then he said to me, ‘What would you do?’ I told him we should use a hot water bottle. Then he said, ‘That’s what we’ll do.’”
She added, “They taught him how to take care of men. They didn’t realize there were women there too.”
According to Shellenberger, the Navy men she met treated the WAVES respectfully. She thought that was because “they remembered they had wives or girlfriends, mothers, sisters and daughters at home.” She felt her fellow sailors treated the WAVES “better than some men treat their women today.”
Soon after an honorable discharge, she met a sailor who would become the love of her life. “I met the most handsome man in the world. We were riding on side seats in a bus. He’s sitting there smiling at me, and I kept smiling back. I thought my past was catching up to me,” she said with a chuckle.
“Do you know me?” she asked the sailor.
He said he didn’t know her and then sat next to Helen and introduced himself, “I’m Jim Shellenberger.”
Helen told him she knew a Buddy Shellenberger, who she swam with as a little girl. Jim said Buddy was his brother. They discovered they grew up on opposite sides of the Susquehanna River in southeastern Pennsylvania; he lived in York County, and she lived in the city of Columbia, in Lancaster County.
Jim invited her to watch a high school football game. She agreed but said she had to drop some things off at home.
“There was a cemetery at the end of my street, like a cul-de-sac, so we climbed a fence to take a short-cut to the game,” Helen said. “When I got to the other side of the fence, I said to myself, ‘Here I am in the dead of night in the middle of a cemetery with a strange sailor!’”
The Navy assigned Jim to the Philadelphia Naval Yard, while she lived with her parents in Columbia.
“He would bring seven sailors at a time to our home for visits. There were more bars than churches,” she noted. “I was going into the bars with all these sailors. I was the talk of the town.”
They got hitched on June 15, 1946, and raised three children: Kurt, Karla and Erich.
Kurt, a retired history teacher, said of his mother, “She was a great mom--very supportive—a typical 50s stay at home mom. As we got older, she got part-time jobs. Erich and I kept our noses clean. She raised us to be good citizens.”
In 1950, when the Korean War started, Jim was ordered to return to active duty. Helen was so lonely she bought a pack of cigarettes and continued smoking for 10 years. When she saw a headline in 1963 saying that cigarettes caused lung cancer, she immediately quit for good.
The Korean War did more than start Helen smoking; it introduced Jim to Arizona. Jim’s troop train rumbled through Arizona on its way to the Naval Base Treasure Island (CA) when it stopped at Kingman for dinner. There were no accommodations, so the residents set out tables, chairs and food for the passengers on their way to war. When Jim got to the base, he called Helen and said, “We’re moving to the desert. The sky is so blue and the people are so friendly.”
That dream came true in 1980 when Jim retired from the Lancaster News after 31 years working as a pressman. Helen said he was also called a stereotype—the guy deciding how to design the columns and layout the paper. He told her it was “like putting a jigsaw puzzle together.”
When they arrived in Lake Havasu City, they built a house on Yucca Drive. Jim was only 55 and not ready to quit working. However, he was overqualified for the jobs available in the city, so he cleaned swimming pools. Helen found work sewing quilted bedspreads on Industrial Drive until the company folded. Then she got a job at the McCulloch Chainsaw Factory in the bar plant—cleaning chainsaw blades.
“All this black stuff was coming up all over you. I demanded a mask. I said, ‘I’m not standing here for eight hours breathing that black stuff.’ They went to the drugstore and came back with a box of face masks, but the rest of my face still turned black.”
Jim passed away in 2016. “We were married nearly 70 years my Jim and I,” Helen said. “He was a handsome person. I talk to my Jim. I say goodnight to him, but he never talks back.”
On October 4, Lake Havasu lost one of its oldest veterans and one of the last surviving WAVES from World War II. Helen stayed active until the end. When she couldn’t swim anymore, she coasted down the hallways of Prestige Assisted Living at Claremont in her walker, and when she went to bed, she said goodnight to Jim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.