With current drought conditions not expected to cease any time soon, water conservation is a topic that state officials systematically have to confront. In Lake Havasu City alone, the continual drainage of residential swimming pools not only affects the health of the pool, but adds to the amount of water that is wasted in the city.
One swimming pool technician hopes a new technology will help keep water in local pools for longer periods of time, so less of it is dumped onto city streets when pools are drained.
Jerry Gilbert, a pool chemist with Havasu-based Pool Water Purification Products, says the city’s desert climate, heat and low humidity is a reason why contaminants remain in swimming pool water despite the water evaporating into the atmosphere.
“Swimming pool water contaminates itself naturally,” Gilbert stated. “When accumulated contaminants attain unacceptable levels, sanitation becomes expensive, difficult or sometimes, impossible.”
An example provided by Gilbert describes how the level of contamination is the singular dissimilarity between contaminated motor oil and contaminated water from a swimming pool.
“A chemical fact that makes it possible to decontaminate and return them to their original condition,” Gilbert continued. “The bad [news] is we routinely recycle or repurpose motor oil in Lake Havasu City, but waste used swimming pool water.”
Gilbert says that based on the history of the city, which allows swimming pool owners to drain their pools into the sewer or onto the street, that about 300 million gallons of water is lost that could be repurposed. He bases this end number on the approximate amount of 20,000 swimming pools that are contained in Havasu.
If an estimated average of 15,000 gallons of water is contained inside of each pool, Gilbert says the total amount will equal to close to 920 acre-feet, or 300 million gallons, of water lost.
“Even if the calculations are over or understated, it is a huge amount of water to be tossed away in the middle of the longest Southwest drought in history,” Gilbert stated.
The patent-pending process in which Gilbert’s company works under allows swimming pool water to be repurposed, permitting up to 90 percent of the water to become salvageable.
As defined by Gilbert, his process includes a mobile system that is chemical and mechanical that draws large volumes of swimming pool water through “a multiple, semi-permeable, membrane filtration configuration capable of removing all dissolved inorganic solids to include, but not limited to, carbonate alkalinity, calcium hardness and cyanuric acid”.
“At the same time, guiding unwanted, dissolved solids to waste with a minimal pool water loss of five to 10 percent while returning nearly pure water back to the swimming pool,” Gilbert continued.
After the water is processed, it is reengineered to “prohibit etching or scaling of the swimming pool interior and exterior surfaces”, Gilbert explains.
“The carbonate alkalinity, pH and calcium hardness is adjusted to comply with the swimming pool industry’s Recommended Guidelines of Water Quality,” Gilbert said.
The process in which Gilbert’s technology is able to retain water while cleaning it also has extended benefits attached to it. The repurposed water Gilbert restructures will increase the life expectancy of a pool’s interior and exterior surfaces, reduce salinity, can be processed within hours and can contain less contaminants than city water.
“Repurposed and reengineered pool water [will also] reduce city maintenance caused from draining pool water down the streets,” Gilbert adds, a solution that could ultimately save the city’s water wastage from its annual pool drainings.
Gilbert hopes to utilize this water-saving process within the city although past encounters with city officials have been unsuccessful.
“What we would like for [the city] to do is talk to us,” Gilbert added. “We can help save water but we can’t help them if they don’t want help.”
